Runners Would Love To Receive One of These Pairs of Shoes as a Holiday Gift
Running is something that almost everyone in the world does in some capacity. Whether it is competition and races or recreational as a daily exercise routine, everyone has different needs when it comes to footwear.
How much ankle and arch support does a shoe have? Is it lightweight? Is the cushioning enough to hold up to the rigors of running and provide comfortability?
Ensuring the shoes will hold up for as long as possible is also an important factor that does into the decision making.
With so many options to choose from, how can anyone know which is the best running shoe? Adam Schram of Runners World has you covered after putting together a piece highlighting the best shoes for different categories.
The process took over a month, as Schram shared, “We work with more than 275 local runners of all abilities, ages, and sizes for real-world wear-testing on paved roads, dirt paths, and popular running routes. After logging a month and more than 100 miles in their respective running shoes, our testers report back their findings on features like fit, comfort, performance, and ride.”
Depending on what you are looking for, they have a ton of different shoes that earned superlatives. Brooks Ghost 16 was named the best daily trainer, with the only downside being limited arch support.
It comes highly recommended for new runners getting into the sport.
If the feel is what you are going for and you want shoes as soft as possible, the Saucony Triumph 21 Running Shoe is the pair to go with. It isn’t the best shoe for anyone doing speed work and is a little heavier than its predecessor, the Triumph 20.
But, the response compared to the previous show is better and the outsole provides plenty of durability.
Needing some upgrades, the Nike Pegasus 40 Running Shoe provides what people were seeking from the Pegasus 39. A shallow, low-volume toebox is no more. But to make those changes a little bit of weight was added to the shoe.
For the women runners, the best shoe they can purchase is the lululemon Blissfeel 2 Running Shoe. They are a little heavier compared to other shoes in the category but offer a ton of support with thick foam buffers.
The Asics Gel-Cumulus 25 Running Shoe was named the best value cushioned running shoe, while the best carbon-plated daily trainer superlative went to the New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Trainer v2 Running Shoe.
Anyone who is looking for a pair of running shoes that will perform best in a race has to try out the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3 Running Shoe. A little bigger with sizing that runs slightly large, the shoe itself is wider than the second version and offers more cushioning than that one as well.
If you are someone who prefers to have the same shoe for training and race day, the New Balance FuelCell Rebel v3 Running Shoe is the way to go. Seeking something that will help all-around for races, the Nike Vaporfly 3 Road Racing Shoe, with a price tag of $260, is recommended.
The most stability for runners is offered by the New Balance Fresh Foam X 860v13 Running Shoe. Extra durability is provided with a lighter and softer midsole than v12. But, it is heavier compared to most training shoes with a tongue that some people will find to be too short.
A faster shoe that offers excellent stability is the Brooks Hyperion GTS Running Shoe, which is currently on sale for only $85 on Amazon. The only downside to these is they aren’t offered in wide-sizing, but anyone who can wear them will enjoy the lightweight support and improved breathability provided by the upper mesh.
For those who do more cross-country and running on trails, the Salomon Thundercross Running Shoe is the cream of the crop. There are some concerns by some of the people who tried them out with the Contagrip rubber slipping on surfaces that are slick, but it gets the job done protecting your feet from rocks without a cumbersome rock plate.
If you are seeking the most comfort while on the trails, the Topo Athletic MTN Racer 3 Running Shoe was selected as the best. The Altra Lone Peak 7 Running Shoe was named the best zero-drop trail shoe.