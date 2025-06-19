Running Community Mourns Death of Boston Marathon Icon Nina Kuscsik
In 1972, eight women gathered in Boston, Massachusetts, to compete in the first official Women's Division of the Boston Marathon. Among the eight was trailblazer Nina Kuscsik, who played a vital role in furthering women's long-distance running. However, this wasn't her first time competing in the marathon — 1969 marked her first Boston race, although it wasn't officially recognized as such. Three years later, when women were officially allowed to enter the race, Kuscsik made history and became the first woman to win the title.
As the dedicated runner that she was, Kuscsik was a well-accomplished athlete who also participated in races outside of the Boston Marathon. According to Roger Robinson of Runner's World, in 1970, she was the only woman to compete in the New York City Marathon and won in 1972 and 1973.
Marathoner Nina Kuscsik's Legacy Lives On
Now in mourning, the running community remembers Kuscsik and her advocacy through the years. After a devastating battle with Alzheimer's disease and, later, respiratory failure, the beloved athlete passed away at age 86. Not only did she encourage change in women's running, but she was the embodiment of that change.
The Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) released a statement on social media in tribute to Kuscsik and all that she did for the long-distance running community:
"The B.A.A. is saddened to learn of the passing of Nina Kuscsik, the Boston Marathon's first Women's Division champion. Nina was more than a pioneer, a determined women's running advocate, and a celebrated icon within the sport. To us, she was a friend who will always be remembered for her kindness, joyful laugh, and smile. Nina held the distinct honor of winning the 1972 Boston Marathon, and recognized the platform that came with that triumphant moment, inspiring thousands of women to reach their own goals and finish lines in the decades since."
In 1999, she was inducted into the Long Distance Running Hall of Fame, and in 2012, she was inducted into the New York Road Runners (NYRR) Hall of Fame, a significant moment for the New York native. According to NYRR, when Kuscsik was inducted, she stated, "I am very proud. It was such a long time ago when I was advocating for more opportunities in women's running; it just seemed like the right thing to do. It is so wonderful to see the results of it all today."
Heartfelt messages from near and far have been pouring in, recognizing Kuscsik and all that she accomplished. She left a permanent mark on the running community — her legacy lives on.