Running Star Eliud Kipchoge Has Eyes Set on 2025 London Marathon
40-year-old long-distance runner, Eliud Kipchoge, has experienced immense success throughout his athletic career.
He won gold in the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics, secured 11 World Marathon Major wins, and has won the London Marathon four times, as stated on the Olympics website.
However, after encountering difficulty during the Paris 2024 Olympics, he was unable to cross the finish line.
"It was not my day," Kipchoge stated. "What learnt from this is that running isn't a straight path all the time. Sometimes you hit a bump. It's like driving a car - if you miss something, you can get a puncture. That's what happened to me in Paris."
"It was a big challenge and it was demoralizing. But after all, it's sport. You need to wake up, go again and push on every day. It's life," he added.
Despite his experience in Paris, Kipchoge is planning to make a remarkable comeback this year, ultimately taking his own advice.
According to the TCS London Marathon page, Kipchoge announced:
"I am excited to share that my next race will be the TCS London Marathon. It is a race that holds a very special place in my heart, filled with so many beautiful memories, and I am eager to create even more. Let us celebrate the joy of running and the collective spirit of thousands of runners coming together at the Start Line. It's a privilege to share this journey with everyone else who will be taking part as we push ourselves to deliver our best performances. After a good period of rest, I have returned to training with renewed energy and focus. I feel re-fuelled to give my very best in London."
This will mark his first return to the London Marathon since 2020, where he placed eighth after an ear infection negatively impacted his performance.
The upcoming London Marathon, scheduled for Sunday, Apr. 27, 2025, is expected to have an impressive turnout with plenty of excitement to be shared.
Competing alongside Kipchoge will be elite runner and gold medalist from Paris 2024 Olympics, Tamirat Tola.
With such strong athletes going head-to-head, the April race will be one for the books.