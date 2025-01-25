Safety Concerns Raised After Cave Diver Dies in Cueva del Agua
Late at night on Jan. 18, 37-year-old Lorena Garcia Martin set out on a cave diving trip with her diving partner.
The pair planned to explore the Cueva del Agua area, an underwater cave system in Spain. However, only one diver made it back.
While diving, the pair lost contact and the woman failed to resurface. Her partner contacted authorities at approximately 11:00 p.m. to prompt a rescue mission.
According to Divernet, rescue teams deployed, including the Guardia Civil's Special Underwater Activities Group (GEAS), local fire departments, police, and paramedics.
Early Sunday morning, Martin's body was located in the cave.
Martin's friend spoke with press regarding the tragedy:
"She used to practice it [diving] in open waters, and had taken many courses, some with GEAS trainers from the Guardia Civil," her friend shared.
"Lorena was not one to take risks - she could do any activity, but always in compliance with safety protocols," she added. "I don't know what could have happened in that cave."
Martin's death has spiked concerns among authorities and the community regarding safety around the cave.
The Cueva del Agua is a notable water system, known for the challenge it presents to divers due to the tight and murky passages.
At this time, the cave entrance is blocked off from the public and the Cartagena City Council will be sitting down with dive experts to address potential restrictions to the area.
While Martin's cause of death has not been released to the public, the community believes that something needs to be done to prevent further tragedies at the cave.
As reported by Dive Magazine, this marks the sixth fatality that has happened in the cave system within the past 35 years. Four prior deaths took place in the 1990s, with another occurring in 2010.
Uncertainty swarms this case as an investigation is ongoing and authorities work on creating a safety plan.