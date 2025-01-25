Adventure On SI

Safety Concerns Raised After Cave Diver Dies in Cueva del Agua

A 37-year-old cave diver lost her life while exploring a cave in southern Spain. Her death has raised concerns among the community.

Maria Aldrich

Cave diving
Cave diving / Unsplash

Late at night on Jan. 18, 37-year-old Lorena Garcia Martin set out on a cave diving trip with her diving partner.

The pair planned to explore the Cueva del Agua area, an underwater cave system in Spain. However, only one diver made it back.

While diving, the pair lost contact and the woman failed to resurface. Her partner contacted authorities at approximately 11:00 p.m. to prompt a rescue mission.

According to Divernet, rescue teams deployed, including the Guardia Civil's Special Underwater Activities Group (GEAS), local fire departments, police, and paramedics.

Early Sunday morning, Martin's body was located in the cave.

Martin's friend spoke with press regarding the tragedy:

"She used to practice it [diving] in open waters, and had taken many courses, some with GEAS trainers from the Guardia Civil," her friend shared.

"Lorena was not one to take risks - she could do any activity, but always in compliance with safety protocols," she added. "I don't know what could have happened in that cave."

Martin's death has spiked concerns among authorities and the community regarding safety around the cave.

The Cueva del Agua is a notable water system, known for the challenge it presents to divers due to the tight and murky passages.

At this time, the cave entrance is blocked off from the public and the Cartagena City Council will be sitting down with dive experts to address potential restrictions to the area.

While Martin's cause of death has not been released to the public, the community believes that something needs to be done to prevent further tragedies at the cave.

As reported by Dive Magazine, this marks the sixth fatality that has happened in the cave system within the past 35 years. Four prior deaths took place in the 1990s, with another occurring in 2010.

Uncertainty swarms this case as an investigation is ongoing and authorities work on creating a safety plan.

Published
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

Home/Latest News