Safety First: Injury Experts Share Tips To Stay Safe During National Park Travel
Visiting a national park around the country is something that a lot of people do during the holiday season. To make the most of such a trip, there is a lot of preparation that needs to be done.
Ensuring you have the right clothing for the area is imperative so that you do not get sick. There are essential supplies that should be stocked up as well.
To enjoy a trip to the fullest, safety is of the utmost importance as well. During peak and busy times at the national parks, it is even more important to pay attention to the rules and regulations in place so that there no issues.
Alas, accidents will sometimes occur, but there are things people can do to help keep them from happening. Even the most experienced of adventurers can run into issues if they are not careful.
“For those not used to the outdoors, it’s easy to get swept up in the excitement of stunning views and open trails,” says Seann Malloy of Malloy Law Offices, a firm specializing in personal injury cases. “Yet even seasoned hikers face real dangers in these natural settings. As we step into nature’s playground, taking safety measures can mean the difference between life and death.”
The five most common causes of death in United States National Parks, per Malloy Law Offices research, are motor vehicle crashes, drowning, undetermined causes, a fall and medical during a physical activity.
How can you avoid becoming a statistic in their study? They have provided some easy tips to stay safe.
The first is to “prep like a pro”.
Doing research on the region, including terrain and weather, is important. You don’t want to show up layered on a day when the temperatures are higher than normal, putting your body at risk for overheating or exhaustion.
Read weather reports and heed warnings and cautions that are shared. Weather patterns can change quickly, and it is better to be overprepared than underprepared.
Tip No. 2 is to not underestimate the bodies of water in the park. Avoid getting too close to the edge as slippery rocks could be troublesome.
“Even seemingly calm waters may have strong undercurrents,” says Malloy. “The cold temperatures in mountain lakes and rivers can shock your body if you fall in, increasing the risk of drowning.”
Stability is not always guaranteed around the lakes, rapids and streams. Exhibit caution to avoid any slip-ups.
Don’t speed the trip up, either. Taking things easy on the road is tip No. 3, as national parks are enjoyed at a leisurely pace. They aren’t normally the easiest roads to navigate given how tight and bendy they can be.
You are also driving through nature; wildlife will do as they please in their home and you need to be alert of your surroundings. Limited cell service at points can make it difficult to get the necessary help if there is an accident.
Respecting wildlife and sticking to trails is important. They are marked for a reason, as the temptation to go off the trail will be high but is dangerous.
“Don’t feed animals, as this can teach them to bother other humans for food, and what you give them may not be suitable,” says Malloy. “Properly securing your food is key, as this will avoid attracting wildlife to campsites.”
Last but not least, having the proper equipment for the activity you are doing. Some of the national parks have gear rental if you forget any of the essential materials.