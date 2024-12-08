Savor the Holiday Experience With the 12 Best Light Shows of Christmas
One of the best traditions for Christmas lovers is finding beautiful and elaborate light displays to bring their families to and enjoy an evening out. There are countless unique Christmas light display destinations throughout the world, but in no particular order, here are 12 of the best in the U.S.
Dyker Heights: Brooklyn, NY
Late November to late December
Although the area is free to explore, there are also options for guided tours through Dyker Heights Christmas lights and A Slice of Brooklyn Bus Tours with prices ranging from $35 to $75 per person.
While Radio City Music Hall might be nice, taking a stroll down the streets of Dyker Heights is among some of the best things to do while in New York during the Christmas season. Admission is free and the family friendly display is said to be an unspoken competition between homeowners, making each display more impressive than the next. Previous attendees suggest to visit the neighborhood on a week day night, as it will have slightly fewer people.
Gardens Aglow: Boothbay, ME
November 29 to January 5
Just taking a look at the pictures posted on their social media platforms would make anyone want to travel to Maine just to see this display. For its 10th annual year, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens has their Gardens Aglow display up and running. Take stroll through the 14 acres of glowing forest lit with over 750,000 lights and be sure to visit the gardens' giant trolls, Roska and Lilja. In addition to the botanical gardens, the surrounding residential neighborhoods also string up their homes with bright christmas lights, making Maine an ideal destination for Christmas light joy.
Admission for the Botanical Garden is $21 for adults and $12 for children and can be purchased online.
Address: 105 Botanical Gardens Drive, Boothbay, ME 04537
Bellingrath Gardens & Home: Theodore, AL
November 29 to January 5
A magical experience that the who family will never forget is found at the Bellingrath Gardens and Home during their annual Magic Christmas Lights festival. The gardens sit along the banks of Mobile River in Theodore, Alabama and the beautiful exhibition spans 65 acres, the displays being hand crafted by the members of the staff. Though some warn about traffic lines, overall, if you can stand the crowds, the Magic Christmas in Lights is one to remember especially if you take a tour of the Bellingrath Home while you're there.
The gardens and home tour tickets are for sale online and on-site at $29 for adults, $19 for children 5 to 12 and $1 for 4 and younger.
Address: 12401 Bellingrath Gardens Road Theodore, AL 36582
Visit the Bellingrath Gardens & Home website for more details.
Fantasy in Lights at Callaway Resort & Gardens: Pine Mountain, GA
November 15 to January 4
Every year, the Callaway Resort & Gardens strings their lights on their trees, creating a fantasy world of starry tunnels to walk or drive through. The resort includes 7 miles of lights to drive through and a walk through Callaway Christmas Village where you can find snacks and enjoy the festivities.
Callaway Resort & Gardens highly suggests booking your tickets ahead of time to get a spot becuase they fill up quick. Pricing does vary depending on the day you go, but the tickets give you the chance to visit the Christmas Village and includes time prior to your designated time to look around the gardens.
Prices for tickets start at $24.99 for adults and $19.99 for children
Address: 17617 US-27, Pine Mountain, GA 31822
Visit the Callaway Resort & Gardens website to get more info
Austin Trail of Lights: Austin, TX
December 10-23
Deep in the heart of Texas, Zilker Parks proves time and again that they know how to put on a show. The Autisn Trail of Lights is celebrating its 60th year this year and will no doubt be just as if not more spectacular than previous years. Two million bulbs light the way throughout the park through tunnels, Santa's home and workshop, 70 various displays and over 90 glistening trees.
Previous attendees praise the spectacular display but warn of large crowds and long wait times. If you don't mind the crowds, visiting time starts from 7 P.M. and lasts until 10 P.M.
Select evenings are free to the public; however other nights require the purchasing of tickets starting at $8 and can go up to $95 dollars. Tickets of which provide special perks. And of course, parking costs extra. Visit the Austin Trail of Lights website for more info.
Address: Zilker Park: 2100 Barton Springs Road, Austin, TX 78704
Yuletide at Winterthur: Delaware
November 23 to January 5
A classic Louisa May Alcott Christmas is just hop skip and a jump away in the state of Delaware, specifically at the du Pont mansions. The Winterthur Mansion is the pinnacle of the Yuletide season, as here you will find a beautiful colonial style home filled to the brim with Christmas trees and decor alike. The main attraction for this residence is the Christmas tree bedecked with over 60 varieties of dried flowers, creating a vintage, colorful, and joyous display for all ages. The festivites also include a live retelling of Charles Dickens'A Christmas Carol,a curated chocolate tasting workshop, and various Christmas crafts. Taking a tour through Yuletide at Winterthur will doubtless leave you starry eyed and renewed with a vigor for to create a timeless Christmas spirit for your own family.
Ticket prices for general admission start at $29 for adults, $27 for seniors and students over 18 (make sure to bring your ID) and teens (13-18). Tickets for children ages 3-12 are $8 and infants are free. Make sure to secure your spot online at the Winterthur Mansion website.
Address: 5105 Kennett Pike, Wilmington, DE 19807
Koziar's Christmas Village: Burnsville, PA
November 4 to January 1
Koziar's Christmas Village makes your dreams of visiting Santa's hometown a reality with its beautiful displays of lights adorning homes, trees and fences. Wireframe figures and photo ops with Saint Nicholas himself will make this a night your kids will remember for a long time. Previous visitors do warn against the traffic, specifically on Saturday, but if you are in the area, it is a must-see. General visiting hours start at 5 or 6 P.M. and last until 9 or 10 P.M.
Ticket prices start at $13 for adults and $11 for children; however, certain prime nights are expected to have an extra $5 added on to the original prices.
Visit Koziar's website to get more info
Address: 782 Christmas Village Road, Bernville, PA 19506
An Old time Christmas at Silver Dollar City: Branson, MO
November 2 to December 30
Silver Dollar City is the place to be during the holidays, as the amusement park clothes itself with over 6.5 million lights. A plethora of rides, festive treats and gift shops accentuate the festive atmosphere and those who attend can see the live shows that the park puts on including "A Dickens' Christmas Carol" and Rudolph's Holly Jolly Christmas Light Parade.
Tickets are priced at $92 for adults and $82 for children. Although the prices are more expensive than most destinations discussed in this article, the tickets last all day long and visitors say it is worth it despite the heavy crowds.
Visit the Silver Dollar City website for more information
Address: 399 Silver Dollar City Parkway, Branson, MO 65616
Christmas Lighting Festival: Leavenworth, WA
November 29 to December 24
Every year, more than 500,000 lights trace the Bavarian-style village of Christmastown in Leavenworth, Washington. The village keeps its lights on daily from 6 A.M. to 11 P.M. to keep the warm glow of the Christmas Spirit around 24/7. Various festivities are scheduled throughout the month of December such as Christmas Carolers, lice music, visits with Santa and Mrs. Clause, giving you plenty of opportunities to enjoy what Leavenworth has to offer. However, if you aren't able to make the trip in December, there is still time in January to see ice carvings and fireworks shows during Winter Karneval.
Admission is free, but make sure to bring a little (or a lot) of spending money for the multitude of quaint shops and restaurants that line the streets of Christmastown.
Lightscape: San Diego CA
November 14 to January 5
The majority of lightscapes across the U.S. are held by botanical gardens, yet only some hold a candle to the bright lighs displayed at the San Diego Botanical Garden. With international art installations that come to life, a California poppy-inspired floral display and illuminated laser light displays, the mile long walk through the gardens will leave you wowed and begging for more. Previous attendees explain that this is not like your typical light show, as it is more artfully displayed and immersive; most say that it is worth the price. If you can't stand excessive crowds, it is recommended to go on a week night. Event times start at 5 and last until 10 P.M.
Tickets start at $26 for adult nonmembers and $16 for youth nonmembers. Discounts are applied to members and military individuals alike and it is recommended to purchase them beforehand. Check out the San Diego Botanical Garden to get more info.
Address: 300 Quail Gardens Dr.Encinitas, CA 9202
The Ski Tree: Telluride, CO
Telluride, Colorado is known for its resident's love for winter sports, especially skiing. Therefore, in 2013 the Telluride community started a new tradition: local artist Anton Viditz Ward constructed a 17-foot-tall Christmas tree entirely out of recycled skis. Even the star on top of the tree is made out of ski poles. Every year since then, the tree is lit up to begin the two weeks of holiday festivities held throughout Telluride and Mountain Village.
Visit the Telluride Mountain Village Website to get a read on festivities to attend during the Christmas season.
If you are in the state of Colorado and are looking for a more traditional light display, the Blossoms of Light event in Denver is also a great option for families.
Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Las Vegas, NV
November 8 to January 5
Las Vegas, Nevada woulnd't be the first thought when it comes to Christmas light displays, as the Strip has lights aglow all year round. But every year, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is strung with over 5 million lights and 400 animated displays. The amplification of these bright lights will kick your joy for Christmas up a notch and while you are driving on a high speed race track, you will want to slow down just a bit to take in the spectacular show.
Travelers who have driven through the track before say that the show is on another level, but others felt that it was a bit on the spendy side with tickets being $39 per vehicle. However, if you are willing to spend a pretty penny, the Glittering Lights are open nightly from 5 to 9 or 10 P.M.
You can learn more on the Glittering Lights website.