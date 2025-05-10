Scandal Prompts Ski and Snowboard Federation to Enhance Equipment Control
One of the most highlighted moments of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) Nordic World Ski Championships 2025 was an unfortunate scandal that resulted in the suspension of several team officials and athletes from Norway.
According to the initial report made by the FIS, five athletes, Marius Lindvik, Johann Andre Forfang, Robin Pedersen, Kristoffer Sundal, and Robert Johansson, underwent provisional suspension. Three officials, Magnus Brevik, Thomas Lobben, and Adrian Livelten, were also suspended.
With this devastating situation occurring at such a prominent competition, many questions have been raised regarding equipment control and ultimately, where the organization should go from here.
Ski and Snowboard Federation Makes Major Equipment Changes
The FIS has worked tirelessly to find a solution to prevent similar situations in the future. In fact, officials recently announced their plans for enhancing equipment control for upcoming competitions.
According to the organization, Mathias Hafele will join the equipment control team and work directly with the Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined teams. With current ski jumping equipment controller Christian Kathol having resigned, Hafele aims to bring fresh eyes and insight to the organization.
In addition to bringing Hafele aboard, the organization stated, "FIS has kicked off a longer-term project to investigate the potential of deeper and more fundamental changes to how Ski Jumping equipment, particularly the suits, are regulated and controlled. FIS Race Director for Nordic Combined, Lasse Ottesen, is heading the research initiative, which is set to present its first preliminary findings at the FIS Fall Meetings in September, in Zurich, Switzerland."
While the details of the comprehensive plan have yet to be released to the public, it is encouraging to see the FIS work diligently to improve its processes and protocols. This is only the beginning of what is expected to be a long-term plan, though it is undoubtedly a step in the right direction.