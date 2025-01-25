Scuba Diver Claims World Record After Diving Across Each Continent
A new Guinness World Record has been set by a U.S. diver, Barrington Scott.
Scott, a PADI Master Scuba Diver Trainer, set out to dive across all seven continents in record time.
Needless to say, Scott achieved his colossal goal on Dec. 3.
Prior to the trip, he planned to complete the challenge in 30 days. However, he shaved off over 10 days and finished in 19 days, 19 hours, and 40 minutes.
"I'm still floating on Cloud 9 — [I'm] a Guinness World Record holder!! I want to thank everyone who supported me on this journey," Scott wrote on his Instagram page. "Every message, every dollar donated, and every share has helped make this possible."
According to Divernet, Scott's passion for scuba diving was born in 2015 in the Bahamas after having served in the United States Marine Corps.
Since the start of his diving journey, Scott has traveled to 37 countries, allowing him to continue exploring life underwater.
"Setting this record is more than a personal accomplishment, it's a testament to resilience, exploration and the beauty of our planet's underwater world," said Scott to Steve Weinman of Divernet.
To add to Scott's resume, he is also a skilled travel photographer, freediver, children's book author, and scuba instructor — he truly lives a life of adventure and strives to share his experiences with the world.
On his social media pages, Scott shares his endless travels with followers, and offers valuable travel advice and inspiration. Additionally, Scott provides information on marine conservation, environmental concerns, and sustainable tourism.
Scott left a final message on his social media post:
"Here's to the next adventure and to all of you who make the journey worthwhile. Much love and gratitude, always!"
Now that Scott has completed this monumental goal, his loyal followers are left wondering, "What's next?"