Scuba Divers Explore Intriguing 2,500-Year-Old Shipwreck in Italy
After embarking on a three-week sea expedition, archeologists discovered a shipwreck dating back to roughly 2,500 years ago in Sicily, Italy.
"The wreckage was found six meters deep, buried by sand and rocks. The excavation revealed a hull built with the "on the shell" technique, characterized by beam boards connected by inserts (tenons and mortase) which gave the structure a self-supporting function," Sicily's Superintendent of the Sea wrote on their social media page.
"A few meters from the wreckage two anchor cores were identified: two in iron of the type "T" toppled, probably dating back to the 7th century AD, and four lithics, from probably the prehistoric era."
The location of this intriguing discovery is off the southern tip of Sicily. According to Smithsonian Magazine, by using photogrammetry, a team of researchers were able to create a 3D model of the shipwreck. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) site explains that photogrammetry "has become an efficient way to rapidly record underwater archeological sites, and can also be used to characterize seafloor features, such as coral reefs."
Divers are fascinated by the discovery of the shipwreck as the wreckage can help uncover historical details about the location, which was colonized by Greeks around the 8th century.
"The discovery of this wreck underscores the importance of Sicily as a strategic point in trade routes with ancient Greece," Guillermo Carvajal from La Brújula Verde's wrote in a statement. "The materials and and techniques found not only provide insight into the nautical skills of the time but also highlight the intense commercial and cultural activity that flourished in the Mediterranean."
The recent excavation was completed by a skilled team from Udine's Department of Humanities & Cultural Heritage and the University of Friuli's Underwater Archaeology Unit. Joining in to assist the teams were divers from Italy's Messina Coast Guard.
Researchers will continue exploring the vicinity and the shipwreck itself for more information, while potentially uncovering more historical details.