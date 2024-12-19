'Season of Giving Sale' Goes Live for onX Backcountry Digital Map Membership
Safety during this winter season is a top priority for the adventurers and developers at onX, and this season, they are giving you the opportunity to pay less for their best memberships.
The onX Backcountry Premium and Elite memberships are both going on sale for 70% off for a full year of membership. Subscribing before Dec. 26, 2024 will ensure that your money goes towards your own safety. The onX team will be donating a portion of each sale to the Avalanche Care Partners in order to increase the quality of forecasts and overall safety.
Avalanche centers in your local area provide you with the most recent and detailed information regarding snowpack conditions, stability, and avalanche risks. Without this information, even the most extreme powder hounds would be caught in dangerous situations.
The onX Backcountry Premium membership offers access to thousands of digital hiking maps, rock climbing routes, mountain biking trails, and backcountry ski routes.
This subscription also allows users to download maps in the event that their adventures will take them out of cell coverage. The unlimited Offline Maps feature provides "seamless GPS navigation coverage" in the most remote corners of backcountry adventure.
Public Land maps are also available through the Premium subscription, giving detailed information about National Forests, Bureau of Land Management land, and Wilderness Areas that are available to the public.
The Route Builder is also a coveted feature that is available through the onX Backcountry app, enabling users to plan their trip with the perfect amount of detail. This safety feature is critical because it allows adventurers of all kinds prepare and share the details of their latest excursion. Custom trips can be built, edited, and shared with anyone.
The onX Backcountry Elite membership includes all of the above plus more. With this incredible deal, you can go further, looking into private land boundaries and landowner names to plan the perfect trip. Regularly updated satellite imagery will provide the most recent photos of trails and terrain, so you can prepare accordingly.
Along with exclusive access to private land acreage and ownership details, you can also get in on some exclusive deals with partners of onX. Discounts on gear and other perks will enhance your trips even beyond this digital mapping tool.
With each mode on the onX Backcountry App, detailed services will provide a smooth and favorable experience on any trip to the great outdoors.
"The onX Backcountry App is the ultimate tool for your next adventure. No matter how you’re exploring the outdoors — whether it’s skiing down a snowy mountain this spring, escaping to the desert for some early season mountain biking, itching for the rock to dry out and go climbing, or planning a summer backpacking trip — use onX Backcountry to find routes, navigate terrain, save maps, find public land, and access thousands of recreation points all year long."