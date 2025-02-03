Second Skydiver Dies in Arizona Following Complications on Descent
On Jan. 24, 55-year-old Ann Wick lost her life in a skydiving accident in Eloy at Skydive Arizona.
While witnesses report that Wick's parachute seemed to have deployed properly, her canopy began to turn and she plummeted to the ground.
Witnesses explained that Wick didn't appear to take corrective actions during the descent.
"Upon arrival, medical personnel located the individual and initiated life-saving measures," said authorities. "Unfortunately, the parachutist was pronounced deceased at the scene."
According to Fox News, Wick was an experienced skydiver with approximately 265 prior jumps.
The cause of Wick's accident is remains under investigation.
Just days following her horrific death, 46-year-old Shawn Bowen was killed after sustaining injuries from a hard landing which also took place in Eloy, near Hanna and Tweedy Road.
The Eloy Police Department media release states that Bowen was wearing a "wingsuit-type apparatus" at the time of his fall on Saturday, Feb. 1.
"During freefall, for reasons that remain unknown at this time, his parachute did not deploy, resulting in a fatal impact," the release states. "Investigators are currently interviewing witnesses and coordinating with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), as is standard protocol in incidents of this nature."
The Pinal County Medical Examiner's Office is involved in the case — an autopsy is scheduled for this week.
Bowen was a resident of Gilbert, Arizona, roughly one hour from Eloy.
His level of skydiving experience has not been released at this time.
Bowen is survived by his wife, who has been notified of the tragedy.
"It takes time for our investigators and the FAA to complete a detailed report of what occurred, and we will continue to update the public as more facts are determined," the police department wrote on social media.
Authorities ask public members to report any additional information regarding the incident to the Eloy Police Department by phone.