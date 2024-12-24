Several Lake Tahoe Skiers Hospitalized After Dangerous Chairlift Accident
Lake Tahoe's Heavenly Ski Resort is a favored resort for skiers and snowboarders looking for an enjoyable experience on the slopes. Heavenly stands at 10,067 feet and provides stunning views for visitors. As stated by the resort's website, "There's a million ways to describe this place (and we all have our own way), but we can all agree, Tahoe is heavenly."
While many snow sport athletes are well aware of the dangers presented by their preferred sport, regardless of location, chairlift safety and risks are often undermined.
For skiers who visited Heavenly Ski Resort on Monday, Dec 23, a frightening situation occurred involving the lift system.
At around 10:00 a.m., rescue teams responded to Heavenly Ski Resort after they received a call stating that the chairs collided with one another while skiers were on board. According to fire officials at the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District, two fire engines and three ambulances joined forces in response to the call.
"Heavenly Mountain Resort can confirm an incident occurred on its Comet Express chairlift today, Monday, December 23, 2024. The safety of our guests is our top priority and the resort is investigating the incident," a spokesperson from the resort stated.
A nearby visitor witnessed the disaster while waiting in line at the Dipper Express chairlift.
"The chair slid backwards with people on it into the chair behind it," the visitor, Travis Faanes, told CNN. "The people in the front chair fell off. They [are] lucky they happened at the very beginning of the lift."
Immediately following the incident, five skiers were carried down the mountain on sleds and were transported to Renown Regional Medical Center for further treatment. The condition of the skiers are not known at this time.
An ongoing investigation is in place at the ski resort.