Shaun White's 'Snow League' Wraps Up With Two Japanese Champions
Legendary snowboarder Shaun White's 'Snow League' competition is on the rise after athletes experienced immense success at the recent event in Buttermilk, Aspen. While the competition is still new, it drew in quite a bit of attention from athletes and the general population.
The Snow League is unique in that it is the first professional winter sports league that solely caters to snowboarders and freeskiers. This alone intrigues a large number of winter athletes, let alone the fact that Shaun White himself founded the league.
The 2025 Snow League events concluded on Saturday, March 8 with two competitors, both representing Japan, taking home the victories. Securing the women's No. 1 spot was 25-year-old Sena Tomita, who is also a 2022 Olympic bronze medalist. Tomita fought hard and ultimately came out on top over American athlete Maddie Mastro.
Mastro, a well-known figure in the snowboarding world, spoke with the media following her second-place finish:
"I just got second at the first Snow League, and I'm super happy about that. I got emotional because it's been quite a ride for me. I've had a few rough years in there and I just really love my people."
While shooting for first is always the goal, Mastro is clearly pleased to simply be a part of the first Snow League competition — this was truly a monumental event for snowboarders, regardless of where they fell on the leaderboard.
Taking No. 1 in the men's competition was 23-year-old Yuto Totsuka, a two-time Olympian with a World Snowboard Points List (WSPL) ranking of four. He is a powerful force on the slopes, having defeated 2022 Olympian Ruka Hirano.
As stated on the the Snow League's official website, "On the line is the first Snow League win, Snow League World Championships Standings points, and a share of the $37,000 purse to be split equally between genders. Both podiums offer $50,000 for first, $20,000 for second, and $10,000 for third. Prize money extends to all finalists, with fourth place earning $5,000 and the remaining four finishers receiving $2,500 each."
Additionally, the site explains that each of the 36 Snow League competitors will receive a $5,000 appearance fee to align with the league's goal to "elevate snowboard competition." The stakes were high for each athlete, but money and wins aside, it's evident that the competitors were honored to play a role in such a milestone event.