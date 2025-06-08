Shocking Comeback Ends Sorato Anraku's Gold Streak at IFSC World Cup
At the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Boulder World Cup in Prague, the primary names floating around the event included Sorato Anraku and Adam Ondra, both of whom entered the competition with their eyes set on securing a gold medal. With Anraku's consistent streak of gold medals in three consecutive World Cups, knocking him off the top of the leader board was going to take some serious work.
The final results offered an element of surprise for all involved—Anraku dropped to silver while Ondra was unable to find a place on the podium. However, one rising climber clinched the victory after a nail-biting competition, ultimately taking out the top performers.
Mejdi Schalck Defeats Sorato Anraku With Remarkable Comeback
With a final score of 99.1, French athlete Mejdi Schalck defeated Anraku, who earned an 84.1. Following behind Anraku for bronze was fellow French competitor Samuel Richard, who also landed an 84.1. This was quite a monumental victory for Schalck, who later referred to his performance as a "comeback."
When the event concluded, Schalck took a moment to speak with the IFSC and stated, "It feels a bit like a comeback because last year I had a pretty hard year. I didn't qualify for the Olympics, so I stayed focused and trained hard this winter, so it's a comeback. I'm back, and it feels good to be back."
At the Boulder World Cup in Curitiba, Schalck reached the podium for a silver medal, but he wasn't able to defeat returning champion Anraku. Fortunately for the rising star, events in Prague played out in his favor.
Although Anraku, of course, was shooting for gold, he held his head high with silver:
"Two years ago, here I was seventh, last year I was fourth, and now second, so next year, first," he told the IFSC. "Honestly, I'm not disappointed with the result. The final had a lot of coordination. I'm not bad at it, but I'm not great either. I have to say the boulders and the crowd here were amazing."
All prior events are available for viewing on the official IFSC YouTube channel, with results being posted directly on their website.