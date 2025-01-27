Simple Strategies for Outdoor Photography That Will Transform Your Nature Shots
There's nothing quite as frustrating as being on a beautiful summit or stunning national park and wanting to share the experience with friends and family who aren't physically there with you. So, you pull out your cell phone to snap a photo, but the picture doesn't do the view even a bit of justice.
Cell phones are amazing communication devices, but they can leave a bit to be desired in the way of nature photography. With these helpful tips and tricks, you'll be taking stunning cell phone photos in no time.
1. Avoid Manual Zoom
Zooming in before you take the photo can lead to grainy, blurry images. Instead, take the photo and crop it later to zoom in on your subject without sacrificing the image quality.
With super small subjects like flowers or pebbles, consider simply putting your camera right up to it (without disturbing the object, of course).
2. Turn Your Phone Upside Down
This one may sound a bit strange at first, but turning your phone upside-down can help capture smaller subjects, like mushrooms and wildflowers, because it allows you to take the photo without a downward angle.
You can also use this trick just above a puddle or lake to capture both the view and its reflection.
3. Use a Tripod or Stablizer
Bringing a tripod on your adventure might seem cumbersome, but it can really help get a quality photo. Setting up a tripod allows for a more stable shot, and makes picture-taking much easier than trying to balance your phone against a rock or water bottle.
4. Straighten the Horizon
Take a few moments to make sure the horizon is straight while you capture your photo.
If you wait to straighten your photo during the editing phase, you risk accidentally cropping parts of the landscape.
5. Adjust Your Exposure
Just like straightening the horizon before snapping your photo, adjusting the exposure can help set you up for editing success in the future.
Tap the screen before taking your picture and adjust the exposure as needed. A darker sky means there's more color information available, and it makes it easier to edit in the future. You can achieve this by bringing the exposure down before taking your photo.
6. Wait Until Sunrise or Sunset
This is good advice no matter what camera you're using, especially a cell phone. Both sunrise and sunset offer vibrant colors and softer lighting, along with more opportunities to bring out colors in post production.
Sunrise and sunset are both beautiful times to hike and take photos, and there are some seriously can't-miss sunrises you should catch at least once in your life.
Final Thoughts
These photography tips are sure to help you take beautiful outdoor photographs.
Whether you're in a national park or in your backyard, your outdoor photos are sure to stun viewers with these helpful tips and tricks.