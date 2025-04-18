Six Iconic Athletes that Shaped the History of the Boston Marathon
One of the most famous and challenging races in the world is the Boston Marathon. The iconic track,chaotic weather, and Heartbreak Hill has tested the limits of the most elite runners and amateurs for over 100 years. For the top runners entered to race the 129th Boston Marathon on Monday, simply finishing the marathon isn't the goal. They will look to shine on the biggest stage as elite runners have in the past. The following six athletes set the standard for success in Boston.
6. Clarence DeMar
Clarence DeMar was a U.S. marathoner and dominant in the Boston Marathon annals. DeMar was a Bronze medalist in the 1924 Paris Olympics. Between 1911 and 1930, he won the Marathon seven times, a still-standing record. He was a fan favorite and a local celebrity in Boston, with fans eager to watch him run and to finish the race. DeMar ran the race well into his seventies.
5. Kathrine Switzer
In 1967, Katherine Switzer broke gender barriers by becoming the first woman to run the Boston Marathon. A Boston Marathon race official, Jock Semple tried to physically remove her from the race, but she pushed through him and finished the marathon.
Athletes who Dominated the Iconic Boston Marathon
Switzer paved the way for women's participation in road races and the Olympics. Switzer campaigned for women's rights in running, creating enterprises like Avon International Running Circuit and 261 Fearless Project to help empower women through running. She returned to the Boston Marathon in 2017, 50 years later, to run the Marathon at 70 years old.
4. Bill Rodgers
Bill Rodgers was the King of the Boston Marathon in the 1970s, winning the Marathon four times (1975, 1978, 1979, 1980). He won the Boston Marathon 3 times in a row, and the New York Marathon 4 times in a row (1976-1979). Rodgers also won the Fukuoka Marathon. Rodgers broke the American record in the Boston Marathon in 1975 at 2:09:55. He was a driven runner with a determined work ethic and connected with fans like no other runner.
3. Joan Benoit Samuelson
Joan is the greatest women's marathon runner of all-time. She hit the marathon scene with a burning fire. She won the Boston Marathon in 1979 and then again in 1983. A year later, Samuelson won the first women's Olympic marathon in 1984.
2. Ernst van Dyk
Ernst van Dyk, from South Africa, dominated the men's wheelchair division in the Boston Marathon from 2001 to 2014. Van Dyk has also represented South Africa in every Paralympics since 1992, and won a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He's been an advocate for the inclusion of the wheelchair division at an elite level. His final career race came in 2023 at the TCS New York City Marathon.
1. Robert Kipkoech Cheruiyot
Kenyan runner Cheruiyot became the first athlete to win the Boston Marathon and the Chicago Marathon in the same year (2006). He won the Boston Marathon four times (2003, 2006, 2007, 2008), tying Bill Rodgers for the most Boston Marathon wins in modern times. He also became the first Kenyan to win the race four times.
The Boston Marathon remains one of the world's most challenging marathons and attracts the world's best runners. There is something special about this race. As each athlete pushes themselves to the limit, the race reveals how truly spectacular they are. Each of these runners didn't just run the race; they shaped its legacy. They continue to inspire runners every year.