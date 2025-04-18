Adventure On SI

Six Iconic Athletes that Shaped the History of the Boston Marathon

The Boston Marathon runs for the 129th time on April 21 and remains one of the world's premier marathons. These six legendary athletes helped to shape the marathon's history.

Brad Repka

Running a Marathon can be a daunting task for even the most seasoned athletes. The Boston Marathon remains the most iconic race on the globe.
One of the most famous and challenging races in the world is the Boston Marathon. The iconic track,chaotic weather, and Heartbreak Hill has tested the limits of the most elite runners and amateurs for over 100 years. For the top runners entered to race the 129th Boston Marathon on Monday, simply finishing the marathon isn't the goal. They will look to shine on the biggest stage as elite runners have in the past. The following six athletes set the standard for success in Boston.

6. Clarence DeMar

Clarence DeMar was a U.S. marathoner and dominant in the Boston Marathon annals. DeMar was a Bronze medalist in the 1924 Paris Olympics. Between 1911 and 1930, he won the Marathon seven times, a still-standing record. He was a fan favorite and a local celebrity in Boston, with fans eager to watch him run and to finish the race. DeMar ran the race well into his seventies.

5. Kathrine Switzer

Kathrine Switzer
Kathrine Switzer autographed a copy of her book Marathon Woman for Suzanne Duvall during a meet and greet with fellow runners in Cherokee Park on Thursday. Kathrineswitzerhogansfount Pearl05 / Marty Pearl/Special to Courier Journal

In 1967, Katherine Switzer broke gender barriers by becoming the first woman to run the Boston Marathon. A Boston Marathon race official, Jock Semple tried to physically remove her from the race, but she pushed through him and finished the marathon.

Athletes who Dominated the Iconic Boston Marathon

Switzer paved the way for women's participation in road races and the Olympics. Switzer campaigned for women's rights in running, creating enterprises like Avon International Running Circuit and 261 Fearless Project to help empower women through running. She returned to the Boston Marathon in 2017, 50 years later, to run the Marathon at 70 years old.

4. Bill Rodgers

Bill Rodger
Apr 21, 1980; Boston, MA, USA; FILE PHOTO; American runner Bill Rodgers competes in the 1980 Boston Marathon. Rogers would go on to win the event for the fourth time. Mandatory Credit: Dick Raphael-USA TODAY NETWORK / Dick Raphael-Imagn Images

Bill Rodgers was the King of the Boston Marathon in the 1970s, winning the Marathon four times (1975, 1978, 1979, 1980). He won the Boston Marathon 3 times in a row, and the New York Marathon 4 times in a row (1976-1979). Rodgers also won the Fukuoka Marathon. Rodgers broke the American record in the Boston Marathon in 1975 at 2:09:55. He was a driven runner with a determined work ethic and connected with fans like no other runner.

3. Joan Benoit Samuelson

Joan is the greatest women's marathon runner of all-time. She hit the marathon scene with a burning fire. She won the Boston Marathon in 1979 and then again in 1983. A year later, Samuelson won the first women's Olympic marathon in 1984.

2. Ernst van Dyk

Ernst van Dyk, from South Africa, dominated the men's wheelchair division in the Boston Marathon from 2001 to 2014. Van Dyk has also represented South Africa in every Paralympics since 1992, and won a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He's been an advocate for the inclusion of the wheelchair division at an elite level. His final career race came in 2023 at the TCS New York City Marathon.

1. Robert Kipkoech Cheruiyot

Kenyan runner Cheruiyot became the first athlete to win the Boston Marathon and the Chicago Marathon in the same year (2006). He won the Boston Marathon four times (2003, 2006, 2007, 2008), tying Bill Rodgers for the most Boston Marathon wins in modern times. He also became the first Kenyan to win the race four times.

The Boston Marathon remains one of the world's most challenging marathons and attracts the world's best runners. There is something special about this race. As each athlete pushes themselves to the limit, the race reveals how truly spectacular they are. Each of these runners didn't just run the race; they shaped its legacy. They continue to inspire runners every year.

