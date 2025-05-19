Six Pro Wakeboarders who Should Dominate the 2025 Wakeboard Tour
The 2025 Pro Wakeboarding Tour (PWT) kicks off this weekend in Fort Worth, Texas, and showcases the globe's elite class of wakeboarders. These aquatic acrobats push the boundaries of the sport with gravity-defying tricks and heated competition.
These athletes combine explosive power, precision, and creativity to wow crowds with amazing tricks, all while tethered to a boat and riding juiced wakes. Each rider stands out for their ability to innovate and perform under the PWT's demanding format, which forces riders to be versatile across all categories to win. The Tour starts in Fort Worth, promising big crowds and higher stakes. Let's look at the top competitors in the PWT in 2025.
Cory Teunissen
Cory Teunissen remains dominant in the PWT, and in 2025, he looks to be the king of the hill amongst the other athletes in the field. Cory is a five-time World Championship, four-time PWT Champion, and 2022 PWT overall winner. Cory's runs are smooth, and his tricks are difficult and precise.
Wakeboarders Expected to Dominate the 2025 Wakeboard Tour
In 2023 at Groveland, Teunissen landed a flawless run, lacing multiple double flips, 1080, and a backside 900 to lock down the top podium spot. The run was just perfect. Cory continues to land difficult tricks with ease, despite the pressure of the situation. Teunissen will pressure the other riders to get the top spot on the tour in 2025.
Nic Rapa
Nic Rapa is another Aussie who continues to push the limits of wakeboarding with groundbreaking tricks. In 2022, Rapa landed the first double tantrum to the blind in a PWT event, leaving fans and judges bewildered. In 2024, Rapa finished second overall with 311 points.
Rapa's hard work shows in his runs, as he fills every ounce of time on the water with technical, revolutionary tricks. You can bet that Rapa will hit the water with a host of new trick variations and maybe even something completely new. 2025 could be his year again, as he looks to take this season over.
Guenther Oka
Guenther Oka has a penchant for near-perfect runs. Oka finished third overall in 2024 with 305 points, tying with veteran Shota Tezuka. Oka makes wakeboarding look easy. He is smooth as butter, and fans are on the edge of their seats whenever he cuts towards the wake. Oka's style plays perfectly in the three-category format (three-trick line, single best trick, and double up) of the PWT.
Shota Tezuka
Japanese wakeboarder Shota Tezuka continues to defy time and remain at the top of the elite list year after year. He is a PWT mainstay, constantly delivering consistent runs. The veteran's runs highlight the technicality of his tricks and are always a crowd-pleaser. Shota excels in the double-up category, always landing high-scoring tricks like backside 900s.
Tyler Higham
Tyler Higham continues to make waves with his bold approach to tricks and rapid progression. 2023 Groveland was an event that Higham shone at after he landed a never-seen-before toeside backside 900.
Higham finished fifth overall in the points in 2025 with 273 points! He lives his runs on the edge, continuing to stick high-risk tricks in practice and competitions, setting him apart from the pack. Higham's style blends power and finesse, making him a sleeper pick to take the 2025 Championship.
Fynn Bullock
Flynn Bullock is an Australian pro wakeboarder who not only excels on the wakes and lake, but he is an Olympic snowboarder who competed in Beijing in 2022. He burst onto the scene in 2023 and earned a third-place finish at Groveland. Groveland 2023 was full of historically top runs from almost everyone in the field.
Bullock's unique style stems from his transition from snowboarding, but his snow tricks help expand his trick bag, leaving fans stunned. He is a relatively new rider in the WPT, but Bullock looks to continue pushing towards the top podium spot, and 2025 is ripe for the taking.