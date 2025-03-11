Six U.S. Riders Earn Spots to the 2025 FIS Freeride World Tour Finals
2025 FIS Freeride World Tour Finals - Xtreme Verbier
Three titles are on the line at the last event of the FIS Freeride World Tour ("FWT") by Peak Performance. The stakes are high, as are the spirtis of the ahtletes that made the cut to compete in the finals. The 2025 finals, presented by YETI Xtreme Verbier by Honda, has a weather window between March 22 and March 30. FWT organizers will announce a start date 48-hours in advance of the competition. This final event of the season will include six U.S. riders, and represents the pinnicle of the freeride season.
Top U.S. Ski Men and Women Finalists
Tour rookie Toby Rafford, one of the Tour's youngest competitors in the Ski Men division, stands in 6th place with a total of 19,520 points. He placed at the first competion of the season at Baqueira Beret Pro, and placed fourth at the Georgia Pro event. Wildcard Ross Tester holds 8th place place overall with 17,320 points - he took first place at Baqueira Beret Pro event in Spain.
Molly Armanino and Lily Bradley made the finals in the Ski Women division. Armanino currently ranks 4th overall with 18,395 points, bolstered by winning the Kicking Horse Golden BC Pro event and taking 4th at the Georgia Pro competition. Lily Bradley stands in 7th place with 16,190 points after wowing the crowd in Fieberbrunn with their trophy-winning run.
Top U.S. Snowboard Men and Women Finalists
Holden Samuels ranks 5th overall with 17,020 points, highlighted by taking 2nd at Kicking Horse and 3rd in Fieberbrunn. Samuels is followed closely by Michael Mawn who sits in 7th place overall with 16,640 points. He shined this season while taking 3rd place finish in Val Thorens and earning two 4th place finishes at Kicking Horse and Fieberbrunn.
The Radical Course - Bec des Rosses
The formidable Bec des Rosses in Verbier rises to 10,574 feet, with an approximate 2,000 foot vertical drop. The iconic face features extreme 50-degree sectors trecherous couloirs, cliff drops, and super technical lines. The Bec des Rosses demands extreme focus while navigating its rigorous lines, as its known as the ultimate challenge.
Origianlly, 31 finalists were qualified for The Cut; however, Germany’s Zuzanna Witych, who won first in Georgia Pro, unfortunately has to sit this final event out due to an injury. In total, 30 riders will be making their way to Europe to compete for the final three spots as champion; rookie, Noémie Equy having already claimed the title for Snowboard Women.
To see the full roster for the Finals and updates on the weather window for the Final, follow the link to the Freeride World Tour website.