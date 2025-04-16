Skateboarding Icon Tony Hawk Pushes for Vert Skating for 2028 Olympics
You don't have to be a skateboarder or an athlete to know of Tony Hawk. His name has been circulating for years since he made his presence known in the skateboarding community. Hawk, now 56, has continued to advocate for young skateboarders and uses his platform to help grow the dynamic sport.
What started as a fun hobby for a 9-year-old, skateboarding for Hawk quickly transformed into something much more — a career, a passion, and a life on the board. Hailing from the San Diego area in California, Hawk soon became the face of skateboarding nationally and abroad.
While perfecting his skill in the sport, he liked a specific style — vertical "vert" skating. As explained by Chloe Merrell of Olympics.com, Vert skating is a discipline that involves "riding a skateboard on a near-vertical surface."
Hawk amplified his reputation in 1999 when he scored a first-ever 900 in competition, which landed him at an X Games event. This made him the first skateboarder to complete such a remarkable feat. Since then, few individuals have been able to repeat a 900, let alone in competition.
The 2028 Olympic Games are scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, California, and Hawk has his hopes set high for the possibility of Vert skateboarding included as an event. Hawk took a moment to speak with Lindsey Adler of The New York Times (subscription required), where he explained his thoughts on adding the discipline and offered his ramp for the competition.
According to the Times, a decision will be made on April 9 when the International Olympic Committee hosts the next board meeting. Until then, Hawk will continue advocating for his sport in hopes of seeing the addition.
As with many adventure sports, the community is growing rapidly, and athletes are becoming far more proficient in their disciplines at an earlier age. With interest spiking, now is the time to add the event to the Olympic Games.