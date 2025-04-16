Adventure On SI

Skateboarding Icon Tony Hawk Pushes for Vert Skating for 2028 Olympics

Skateboarder Tony Hawk has been focused on the LA28 Games, where he hopes to see his style, vertical skateboarding, added as an official Olympic event.

Skateboarding legend and competitor Tony Hawk reacts to what became the gold medal winning trick by Gui Khury, 14, of Brazil during the Skateboard Vert Best Trick at X Games 2023 in Ventura.
You don't have to be a skateboarder or an athlete to know of Tony Hawk. His name has been circulating for years since he made his presence known in the skateboarding community. Hawk, now 56, has continued to advocate for young skateboarders and uses his platform to help grow the dynamic sport.

What started as a fun hobby for a 9-year-old, skateboarding for Hawk quickly transformed into something much more — a career, a passion, and a life on the board. Hailing from the San Diego area in California, Hawk soon became the face of skateboarding nationally and abroad.

While perfecting his skill in the sport, he liked a specific style — vertical "vert" skating. As explained by Chloe Merrell of Olympics.com, Vert skating is a discipline that involves "riding a skateboard on a near-vertical surface."

Legendary Tony Hawk Pushes for Vertical Skateboarding in the Olympics

Hawk amplified his reputation in 1999 when he scored a first-ever 900 in competition, which landed him at an X Games event. This made him the first skateboarder to complete such a remarkable feat. Since then, few individuals have been able to repeat a 900, let alone in competition.

The 2028 Olympic Games are scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, California, and Hawk has his hopes set high for the possibility of Vert skateboarding included as an event. Hawk took a moment to speak with Lindsey Adler of The New York Times (subscription required), where he explained his thoughts on adding the discipline and offered his ramp for the competition.

According to the Times, a decision will be made on April 9 when the International Olympic Committee hosts the next board meeting. Until then, Hawk will continue advocating for his sport in hopes of seeing the addition.

As with many adventure sports, the community is growing rapidly, and athletes are becoming far more proficient in their disciplines at an earlier age. With interest spiking, now is the time to add the event to the Olympic Games.

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

