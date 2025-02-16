Skier Overcomes Adversity, Secures Gold at 2025 Alpine Ski World Championships
The 2025 Alpine Ski World Championships have been showcasing the exceptional skills held by top skiers from around the world. While the races are coming to an end on Sunday, the competing athletes have certainly stunned viewers throughout the competition.
On Saturday, several women went head-to-head in the women's slalom. Coming out on top was 25-year-old Camille Rast, a Swiss skier who had previously been stricken with an injury. Despite the obstacles, Rast made a remarkable comeback and earned a gold medal in the women's slalom.
According to the Associated Press, Rast is the first Swiss skier to win the slalom in over two decades, following Vreni Schneider's victory in 1991.
Rast's journey to success was not an easy one. She has overcome dreadful injuries, including a torn ACL, forcing her to take a step back from her sport. Needless to say, the dedicated skier has shown endless resilience.
In speaking with the Associated Press, Rast stated, "Mentally, I was ready for this day. I just wanted to enjoy the whole day. It's mega cool to be on the podium with Wendy."
Wendy Holdener came in second, 0.46 seconds behind Rast, proudly earning the silver medal. Finishing in third was Austria's Katharina Liensberger. Two notable skiers from the U.S. followed the three leaders, including Paula Moltzan in fourth and Mikaela Shiffrin in fifth.
"Today, all pieces fit together," Said Christian Brill, Swiss team tech coach. "That's her class. We always knew she can ski well. Now she has proven it again at the world championships. She is very focused, knows what she wants, and is a meticulous worker."
The men's slalom will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 16, which will be the final day of the 2025 Alpine Ski World Championships. Results from the previous competitions can be located on the official Olympics website. Related Article