Skiing Legend Lindsey Vonn Returns to World Cup Ski Racing in St. Moritz
After retiring from competitive skiing in 2019 following a remarkable and highly decorated career, Lindsey Vonn recently returned to the United States Ski Team. Now back on skis, she just served as the forerunner on the Birds of Prey downhill course last weekend as a final warmup before returning to World Cup competition. She will now fly to Switzerland for next weekend’s races.
After a retirement of approximately six years Vonn, 40, returns to ski racing and will compete in two Super-G races in St. Moritz. As a forerunner in Beaver Creek, Vonn didn’t officially race but scouted the course, racing at about 90% effort, and coached-up her teammates. Said fellow U.S. racer Lauren Macuga, “She has so much knowledge. It elevates our whole team a lot.”
Pat Graham reported in an Article for the Associated Press that Lindsey remains upbeat and excited about resuming her storied career. “I have the butterflies of excitement — and that’s fun. I love that feeling,” Vonn said Sunday after trying out the course before the race. “I like being in the start. I love the countdown. I (freaking) get amped up. I like having to execute when you have to and everything’s on the line.”
The races in St. Mortiz will display her first World Cup race appearance a super-G at Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, on Jan. 20, 2019 where she failed to finish. A third place in the downhill during the world championships in Sweden one month later was her last major race before retiring. “The last two years of my career, I was in survival mode,” Vonn said. “I’m stronger. I don’t think about my knee. I think about how I’m going to execute the race.”
Vonn’s long list of racing accomplishments include four World Cup overall championships in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2012, making her the third most decorated female World Cup skier in history. Vonn won the Olympic gold medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics – the first for an American woman. She added eight World Cup season titles in downhill, five titles in super-G, and three consecutive titles in the combined. In 2016, she won her 20th World Cup crystal globe title. Lindsey’s 82 World Cup victories stood as a women's record until January 2023, when it was surpassed by Mikaela Shiffrin.
With her Olympic gold and bronze medals, two World Championship gold medals, three silver medals, and four overall World Cup titles, Vonn remains among the most accomplished ski racers in history. The 2011 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award winner began to slow due to relentless injuries beginning in 2013 and ultimately retired from racing in 2019.
Vonn endured right-knee replacement surgery seven months ago and has returned to skiing – pain free. “I had a smile so wide it was coming through the back of my helmet,” Following the procedure, Vonn could straighten her right leg fully for the first time in a decade, which alleviated pain throughout her body. This positive result laid the groundwork for a return to skiing.
“I’m trying not to get too far ahead of myself because I have quite a few hoops to jump through. Obviously, I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t hope to be racing. I have aspirations. I love to go fast. How fast can I go? I don’t know. But I’m not going to put myself in a position to fail. My goal is to enjoy this, and hopefully that road takes me to World Cup races. I wouldn’t be back on the U.S. ski team if I didn’t have intentions,” Vonn said.
Now Vonn returns the U.S. National Team, a team she first joined 22 years ago, and a different team than the one she retired from. Mikaela Shiffrin, who eclipsed Vonn’s World Cup records in 2023 and has won the most alpine races in history, now leads the team formerly led by Vonn. Vonn respects Shiffrin’s accomplishments and admires what she brings to the sport.
“I think it’s amazing what she’s done for the sport and I’m really excited to be her teammate again,” Vonn said of Shiffrin. Vonn appears well positioned to take on the rigors and dangers of ski racing again. “I’m not someone who is afraid. No one is immune to the dangers of downhill skiing, but I love it, and that’s a risk I’m willing to take,” Vonn concluded.