Skydiver Tragically Killed After Complications Occur on Descent
55-year-old Ann Wick, a Minnesota resident, was killed in a skydiving accident on Jan. 24 after troubles arose on her descent.
The incident occurred in Eloy, Arizona at the Skydive Arizona dropzone, a United States Parachute Association (USPA) member location.
The Eloy Police Department released a media report on social media, informing the public of the accident:
"At approximately 4:06 p.m., the Eloy Fire District and Eloy PD were dispatched to Skydive Arizona following reports of a parachutist experiencing complications during descent. Upon arrival, medical personal located the individual and initiated life-saving measures. Unfortunately, the parachutist was pronounced deceased at the scene."
The Eloy Police Department states that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the incident.
"The FAA and other relevant agencies will conduct a thorough review of equipment, procedures, and circumstances surrounding the incident, " the release explained. "Further details will be released as they become available."
In a Jan. 2, 2025 report, the USPA states that 2024 saw a decrease in skydiving-related fatalities, hitting a record-low number.
According to the report, nine individuals died while tandem skydiving in the U.S. last year. For reference, in the 2000s and 2010s, there were over 20 fatalities per year. Prior to that, in the 1980s and 1990s, the average number hovered around 30 deaths per year.
The USPA states that the record-low numbers from 2024 are primarily due to improved equipment, training, and emergency response techniques. However, skydiving will always involve calculated risk.
While 2025 is still fresh, the year is off to a tragic start for the skydiving community following Wick's death.
The cause of the accident is not known at this time, but officials are working to understand what went wrong.
Authorities are asking public members who may have additional information to contact the Eloy Police Department at (520) 466-7324 ICR 2025000540.