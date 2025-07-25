Skydivers Celebrate World Skydiving Day by Attempting New Record
The second annual World Skydiving Day event took place on July 12, a day dedicated to the sport of skydiving and all who participate. Associations around the globe attempted to break the astonishing 2024 record of 30,351 skydives. The community knew how daunting this challenge would be, but aside from trying to break the record, World Skydiving Day has transitioned into a notable event beyond the numbers.
USPA Executive Director Albert Berchtold Jumps into World Skydiving Day
After experiencing immense success in 2024, it became clear that World Skydiving Day would become a highly anticipated annual event. Although breaking the colossal record stood as a goal, United States Parachute Association (USPA) Executive Director Albert Berchtold explained that the overall day is designed to celebrate the sport — it's an opportunity for skydivers to share their passions.
"The skydiving community is worldwide," Berchtold explained to Adventure On SI. "You get into skydiving, you meet people around the world, and there's a common bond. No matter where you are in the world, you share something that you can't put into words."
The attempt raised questions revolving around the execution of the big day. To clear up uncertainty, Berchtold explained how the record worked by stating, "It's not the number of skydivers jumping on the day, it's the number of skydives made. If someone goes out to the drop zone and they make ten skydives, all ten jumps go toward the record. If someone is a tandem instructor and they make ten tandems, that counts as ten jumps."
On July 21, the USPA announced the total number of jumps this year: 26,718. Although the record remains untouched, the United States Parachute Association (USPA) and the skydiving community are quite pleased with the turnout.
"Even in a world currently facing many challenges, World Skydiving Day was a bright reminder of what brings us together," said Berchtold, per the USPA. "From every corner of the globe, people joined in celebration of our shared love for skydiving and the vibrant, welcoming community that surrounds it. The unity and joy we saw on this day is exactly what makes our sport so special."
As listed by the association, the U.S. recorded the highest number of jumps of 14,359, with Australia, the U.K., Canada, and Germany also posting impressive numbers. Numerous countries were involved in the celebratory day, which required a substantial amount of planning.
"It was a lot of work, working with various associations around the world, working with various drop zones around the United States and the world, and getting everybody to work together to help promote this effort," said Berchtold.
While the 2024 record was untouchable this year, the third annual World Skydiving Day in 2026 will present another opportunity for a new record to be set.