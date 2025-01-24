Adventure On SI

Snowboarder Breaks Shaun White's Record at X Games Aspen 2025

Shaun White's X Games record has now been broken by another competitor.

Feb 11, 2022; Zhangjiakou, China; (L-R) Bronze medalist Jan Scherrer (SUI), gold medalist Ayumu Hirano (JPN), and silver medalist Scotty James (AUS) celebrate on the podium during the snowboard-mens halfpipe final of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Genting Snow Park. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-Imagn Images
Australian Olympic snowboarder, Scotty James, has now broken Shaun White's record at the X Games Aspen 2025 on Jan. 23.

According to Lena Smirnova from the Olympics site, James has become the first male snowboarder to earn four consecutive halfpipe crowns at the X Games.

Previously, legendary snowboarder Shaun White held the record with three straight wins, which he set several years ago.

"Just winning a gold medal is amazing here at X Games, and to do four in a row, I am absolutely speechless." James told the media.

"The triple cork is the one. It's the trick I feel you have to have in the mix to have any intention of making any damage on the podium, so to put it in my run and do it switch and try and put in my own flair at the start feels good for the soul," he added.

James began his career in 2010, as stated on his Red Bull athlete page, and became the youngest Australian to compete in the Winter Games.

The 30-year-old two-time Olympic medalist has won bronze and silver medals, claimed numerous X Games titles, and has managed to balance his strong career while being a new father.

His performance this week has been nothing short of remarkable.

James finished with a total of 96.33 points, followed by Totsuka Yuto (Japan) with 93.66, and Hirano Ayumu (Japan) with 92.33.

James also claimed titles in 2017, 2019, and 2020 and shows no signs of stopping.

Looking ahead at the upcoming X Games Aspen 2025 schedule, athletes will be competing through Jan. 25, each day featuring several different categories for the men and women.

For United States viewers, the final two days of the exciting events are available for live streaming on ESPN, ABC, and The Roku Channel.

