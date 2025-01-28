Snowboarder Chloe Kim Makes History at X Games After Breaking Women's Record
The X Games Aspen 2025 started off rocky after freestyle skier, Eileen Gu, took a brutal fall, forcing her to sit out for the rest of the competition.
However, the events turned around and spectators had the chance to witness numerous records being broken.
Chloe Kim was among the incredible group of athletes who set new records.
Kim has continued to stun the adventure sports world this season. Her latest performance allowed her to take home new titles, ultimately setting a new record.
On Jan. 25, Kim took home the most halfpipe titles earned by a woman, finishing with a score of 93.33.
"Insane taking home my 8th X Games gold," Kim wrote on her Instagram page. "So so crazy to think I've been competing here since I was 13 years old. I just wanted to take this moment to be super open and honest about how I felt last night, I think that each competition comes with its own set of challenges and in those moments, it's important to be able to adapt and make the most out of the situation."
"At this point in my career, I just really want to do runs that make me proud. Thank you again @xgames for another wonderful event. Aspen World Cup up next," she added.
Kim now proudly stands next to Shaun White as she made X Games history.
"With #XGamesAspen 2025 gold, @ChloeKim just tied Shaun White for the most Superpipe gold medals in X Games history," as stated on X. "They both own 8, one ahead of Chloe's mentor Kelly Clark and Thursday night's Men's SuperPipe champ Scotty James. Chloe owns 10 medals overall: She's medaled in every appearance since debuting at age 14."
As Kim stated in her social media post, she's not quite done yet — she will be making an appearance at the Aspen World cup.