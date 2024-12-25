Sophie Hediger, 26, Dies in Fatal Avalanche at Switzerland Resort
Sophie Hediger, a Zurich native, has passed away after getting caught in a fatal avalanche on Monday, Dec. 23, according to the Swiss-Ski federation.
The avalanche occurred at the mountain resort of Arosa, one of Switzerland's most famous all-around winter resorts.
Hediger represented Switzerland in the 2022 Winter Olympics and became a young star shortly after. She was a member of the snowboard cross team that performed at Beijing, and she competed in the mixed team event in snowboarding as well.
In the 2023-24 season, Hediger made her way to achieving her snowboarding goals when she made it to the podium during two World Cup races. Just in January, Hediger finished in second place at St. Mortiz, etching her name in the history books.
Hediger's specific cause of death and any other details regarding the accident have been kept under wraps to ensure the family's privacy.
"We are shocked, and our thoughts are with Sophie's family, to whom we offer our deepest condolences," said Swiss-Ski CEO Walter Reusser in a statement. "[She lost her life] tragically, brutally, and far too soon."
It was said that her and a friend had gone on the expert-level runs of this resort where the avalanche occurred. A search and rescue operation was set forth, but Hediger's body wasn't recovered until two hours after the incident.
The federation recognized her talent in the sport and commented on her untimely and tragic death.
It was also said that Hediger was working towards making another Olympic appearance at the 2026 Italy games.
Her family and her partner have requested privacy during this tragic time.