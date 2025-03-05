Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025 Heading to Turin, Italy
The Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025 will be full of action starting on Saturday, March 8. Hosted in Turin in northern Italy, the city is expected to be radiate with energy and enthusiasm as athletes compete in these inspiring games.
The Special Olympics are an opportunity for individuals who are diagnosed with intellectual disabilities to compete against fellow athletes who share the same passion and drive for their sport. According to the official page, over 100,000 competitions take place per year through the Special Olympics organization.
"There are as many as 200 million people with intellectual disabilities around the world. Our goal is to reach out to every one of them—and their families as well. Special Olympics does this through a wide range of trainings competitions, health screenings and fund-raising events. We also create opportunities for families, community members, local leaders, businesses, law enforcement, celebrities, dignitaries and others to band together to change attitudes and support athletes." - From The Special Olympics Websit
For the upcoming Winter Games, eight sporting events will be featured with over 1,500 athletes and partners in attendance throughout the course of the Games, all of which are set to conclude on March 15.
Events
Alpine skiing: March 11-15 in Sestriere
Cross-country skiing: March March 10-15 in Pragelato
Dance sport: March 11-15 in Bardonecchia
Figure skating: March 12-14 in Turin
Floorball: March 11-15 in Turin
Short track speed skating: March 11-14 in Turin
Snowboarding: March 11-14 in Bardonecchia
Snowshoeing: March 11-15 in Sestriere
Additionally, the Motor Activity Training Program (MATP) will be held in two locations, Bardonecchia and Turin, between the dates of March 10-11. This will be a non-competitive program that assists athletes who have higher needs with participating in sporting activities.
Representing the U.S. will be 100 athletes spread out among the eight sporting events. Joining the ranks under the North American category are 90 Canadian athletes, 10 Jamaican athletes and eight athletes from Trinidad and Tobago.
