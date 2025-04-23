Speed Climbing Record Holder Sam Watson Explains Competition Ritual
It wasn't too long ago when 19-year-old Sam Watson shocked the world with an unbelievable speed record during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Having cruised up the wall in 4.74 seconds, Watson shattered the world record for speed climbing. Throughout 2024, he consistently broke his records but hasn't yet been able to beat his 4.74.
Of course, when watching Watson compete, spectators will be in awe of his remarkable speed, but there's another aspect to his climbing that is rather interesting. Prior to competition, Watson has a habit of kicking the wall with his foot—but why?
In a brief interview with the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC), Watson explained how he developed such a peculiar ritual:
"The origin of me doing it in the first place was because the lanyard for the auto belay at the gym I trained at would always get in the way of the pad, so I would kick it out toward the wall so it wouldn't be in my way. But when I went to my first competition... I was so used to doing it that I just kicked the wall, and everyone said, 'That's a great routine, you're kind of in the mindset.' That was accidental, but thank you. So as I've gotten more in-tune with being a pro climber on the circuit... that's the moment where I lock in and do my routine, and it's the same every time right after I kick the wall, and it's worked out great for me."
On April 25-27, the lead and speed climbing ,World Cup will be taking place in Wujiang, China where Watson will have the opportunity to break his record yet again. However, he will be going up against some tough competition as each athlete has been training diligently for the upcoming event.