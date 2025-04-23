Adventure On SI

Speed Climbing Record Holder Sam Watson Explains Competition Ritual

Speed climber Sam Watson delves into his competition ritual and explains how the tradition started.

Maria Aldrich

Aug 8, 2024; Le Bourget, France; Sam Watson of Team United States celebrates his bronze medal and world record after competing in speed climbing during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-Imagn Images
Aug 8, 2024; Le Bourget, France; Sam Watson of Team United States celebrates his bronze medal and world record after competing in speed climbing during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-Imagn Images / Jack Gruber-Imagn Images

It wasn't too long ago when 19-year-old Sam Watson shocked the world with an unbelievable speed record during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Having cruised up the wall in 4.74 seconds, Watson shattered the world record for speed climbing. Throughout 2024, he consistently broke his records but hasn't yet been able to beat his 4.74.

Of course, when watching Watson compete, spectators will be in awe of his remarkable speed, but there's another aspect to his climbing that is rather interesting. Prior to competition, Watson has a habit of kicking the wall with his foot—but why?

Speed Climbing Record Holder Sam Watson

In a brief interview with the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC), Watson explained how he developed such a peculiar ritual:

"The origin of me doing it in the first place was because the lanyard for the auto belay at the gym I trained at would always get in the way of the pad, so I would kick it out toward the wall so it wouldn't be in my way. But when I went to my first competition... I was so used to doing it that I just kicked the wall, and everyone said, 'That's a great routine, you're kind of in the mindset.' That was accidental, but thank you. So as I've gotten more in-tune with being a pro climber on the circuit... that's the moment where I lock in and do my routine, and it's the same every time right after I kick the wall, and it's worked out great for me."

On April 25-27, the lead and speed climbing ,World Cup will be taking place in Wujiang, China where Watson will have the opportunity to break his record yet again. However, he will be going up against some tough competition as each athlete has been training diligently for the upcoming event.

feed

Published
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

Home/Latest News