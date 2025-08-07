Speed, Legacy, and Passion Roaring into MotoAmerica's King of the Baggers
Harley-Davidson is a household name in American motorcycles, but it is never content to sit still. The iconic motorcycle manufacturer roared into the 2025 MotoAmerica King of the Baggers racing series, redefining a legacy that spans over 120 years. But why did Harley embrace bagger racing, and how did they fine-tune to dominate the 2025 King of the Baggers season?
Since its founding in 1903, Harley-Davidson's had a close relationship with racing. “The first race happened when the second motorcycle was built,” Jeffrey Schuessler, Global Director for Harley-Davidson's Marketing and Partnerships in Racing Programs, laughs, noting that Harley has competitive DNA.
Harley established a factory racing department in 1914, competing in NHRA, Flat track, board track, and even road racing with the XR TT 750. Their rich racing history paved the way for Harley-Davidson's entry into the perfect racing series: MotoAmerica's King of the Baggers.
Over the past 15 years, large touring bikes have evolved from comfort cruisers to high-performance machines.“They handle extremely well with great power,” Schuessler says. “They’re not just comfortable—they’re fun.” This evolution led to MotoAmerica's 2020 exhibition bagger race. The bagger bikes are full-fairing touring bikes that lean like sportbikes and launch like dragsters.
From Garage to Glory
Harley-Davidson's bagger racing program began during the COVID-19 lockdowns. “I opened my garage to my team,” Schuessler recalls. “We built a race bike, echoing how Harley was founded in a shed in 1903.” These efforts led to a championship in 2021.
Harley's factory team is entirely made up of company employees. “We’re the only true factory team,” Schuessler stressed. At Road America, Harley's homecoming round drew the largest crowd the track has seen in 45 years. This happened because of the passionate Harley fans and the Davidson's family legacy.
Uniting Riders, Breaking Barriers
Bagger racing bridges the divide between two major factions in the motorcycle world. “There’s been a wall between sportbike riders and Harley enthusiasts,” Schuessler notes. “We’ve brought them together.” This unity is breathing new life into the motorcycle world, attracting younger riders and core customers alike.
The riders on the racing team reflect this diversity. Kyle Wyman comes from a Harley family; his grandfather started a dealership in 1962. He also brings flat track and superbike skills to the baggers. James Rispoli, a dirt track champion, returned to the asphalt because of the baggers. Bradley Smith, who has past MotoGP experience, brings global experience that elevates the team's abilities.
The formula must be right, because Kyle Wyman is currently leading the King of the Baggers series.
Innovation from Track to Street
Bagger racing is a testing track for Harley's future. “Brakes, suspension, and exhaust developments trickle into production bikes,” Schuessler says. Key racing innovations like carbon fiber and titanium mufflers now appear in consumer models like the CVO Road Glide ST. “We’d never used carbon fiber on production bikes before racing,” he adds.
The strict production-based rules of the Baggers series ensure that advancements like these trickle down to consumers, enhancing power and handling. The unique V-twin engines and chassis of Harley and rival Indian maintain the series' truly American identity.
The Rivalry That Ignites
The Harley-Indian rivalry lies at the heart of the series. "Competition breeds innovation,” Schuessler declares. Wyman adds, “I’m proud to ride for the Goliath. There’s nowhere to hide.” Smith relishes the battle: “It’s us three versus them three. It makes you feel alive.” Rispoli ties it to Harley’s legacy: “We’ve endured wars, depressions, and downturns. You’re fighting for that history.”
Harley will expand its racing footprint with a 2026 MotoGP spec series, featuring 12 races across six global locations. Unlike the rivalry in the Bagger series, every rider in this series will use identical Harley bikes. This standard will showcase the rider's skill to tap into the 6 million global fans of MotoGP and further grow MotoGP's presence in the U.S.
Challenges and Future Stars
The racing team never rests. “There’s no riding the wave,” Schuessler says. “We’re testing new parts every weekend.” Riders face tight schedules. Training, interviews, and sponsor duties force riders to be mentally and physically strong.
Schuessler sees a future in bagger racing, pointing to the 20-year-old Rocco Vitalia, who is already grabbing podiums, “He’s doing things nobody else has on the bike.”
A Passion That Endures
Bagger racing manifests Harley's long history of passion and performance. “Nobody needs a Harley,” Schuessler says. “We inspire that want.” The King of the Baggers captures motorcycling's soul. It is a sport that unites generations of riders, reinforcing that Harley runs on adrenaline and passion: it’s more than a brand, it’s a movement.