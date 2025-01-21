Stranded Death Valley National Park Hiker Rescued from Gully
On Wednesday, Jan. 15, two men set out to hike in eastern California's Death Valley National Park.
The men, both from Belgium, planned to explore the Mosaic Canyon area, a 4-mile out-and-back trail taking most hikers 2.5 to 3 hours to complete, as stated on the National Park Service (NPS) website.
The difficulty is listed as moderate to difficult. The site described the canyon as having slippery and smooth sections throughout the area.
According to a report put out by the NPS on Jan. 19, the hikers split up at a junction, with one man heading toward the side of the canyon. His hiking partner stayed on the main trail.
"However, the side canyon grew steeper and more unstable as the hiker climbed, eventually leaving him unable to proceed further or safely descend," the NPS wrote, "He was stranded about 1/2 mile from the trail wearing only a t-shirt and carrying no extra clothing, food, or water. Fortunately, the hiker had a satellite-enabled phone and called for help."
Upon receiving the hiker's call, park rangers immediately deployed and began a challenging rescue mission.
Approximately forty minutes after sunset, rangers reached the man after having to navigate the canyon. The report states that while a helicopter from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake was dispatched, it was too high-risk to hoist the stranded hiker considering the location of the rescue.
Using trained techniques, rangers created an anchor point by tying webbing around a steady boulder, which allowed the hiker to be lowered down safely after being provided with a harness and helmet. Two skilled rangers rappelled down the cliff to assist.
"The rescue operation concluded successfully, with the group reaching the trailhead around 7 p.m.," according to the report.
The names of the two men have not been disclosed at this time.