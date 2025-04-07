Success on Annapurna Despite Treacherous Conditions and Avalanche
Teams continue to attempt the summit of Annapurna, the 10th highest mountain in the world, standing 8,091 meters (26,545 feet) in the Himalayas of Nepal. ExplorersWeb reported that close to 40 climbers reached the summit on the morning of April 7 and are currently descending.
Annapurna’s name, derived from Sanskrit, means "Goddess of the Harvests," symbolizing abundance. Despite its name, Annapurna's slopes are unforgiving and dangerous. The mountain's fatality-to-summit ratio of over 30% makes it among the most feared climbs in mountaineering. The mountain’s icy slopes have been abnormally challenging and dangerous this season.
With summiting teams high on the mountain, an avalanche cascaded down Annapurna between Camp 2 and Camp 3 (High Camp). Reports from the Great Coulier suggest two Nepalese climbers are missing, though no casualties have been verified.
Crevasses, Icy Slopes, and Avalanches Threaten Summit Bids on Annapurna
Avalanche debris will likely interfere with the route as climbers descend from the summit, and the fixed ropes on the route may be marginalized or missing. The mountain has presented several unique challenges this climbing season, mainly due to low winter snowpack, which resulted in treacherous icy slopes and unseasonably large crevasses. Such conditions typically mitigate avalanche danger, but that has not been the case as several monster avalanches have been reported on the mountain.
On April 4, in the same area between Camp 2 and Camp 3, Italy’s Gian Luca Cavalli injured his head and hand when a serac broke off and hit the climber. Cavalli was airlifted to a hospital in Kathmandu and was fortunate to sustain only minor injuries.
“Luckily, he just has a broken thumb,” expedition doctor Donatella Barbera told ExplorersWeb. His climbing partner, Cesar Rosales, made it safely to the summit and made it back to Camp 2 before this morning’s avalanche. Pioneer Adventure, 8K Expeditions, and Seven Summit Treks all reported summits.
The expeditions decided not to establish a Camp 4 on the route, which is typical due to delays in fixing the route. Consequently, the longer summit push from Camp 3 has worn out the climbers, as they needed to depart much earlier in the day and in the heat.
“We left Camp 3 [on a summit push] at 4 pm, but something was not right; that rush of ‘let’s get this over with’ was not the right vibe,” Brazilian Roman Romancini reported over InReach to Extremos.br. He also endured long lines of climbers and difficult, hot climbing conditions.
“We were dressed for a very cold night but were actually climbing in a warm afternoon,” Romancini explained. He was critical of the final push starting from Camp 3: “It’s 1,700 vertical meters (approx. 5,600 feet) to go!” He finally determined to abort the summit attempt and turn around. “I was not concerned about the climb but about the descent,” he said.
Unfortunately, the weather appears to be worsening, and the avalanche danger remains high. “The weather is not so good, and more bad weather is coming,” Lakpa Sherpa of 8K Expeditions told ExplorersWeb. “Our climbers are descending, prioritizing safety,” Lakpa said.