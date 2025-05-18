Summit Bids Accelerate on Everest as Expeditions Push to the Top
With a stable weather window over the Himalayas, expedition teams have found success summiting the highest mountains in the world, including Mount Everest. There have been many successful summits and at least two deaths on Everest this season, but it is early, and many climbers are expected to make the summit push today and into next week. Climbing on the upper mountain will continue for at least two weeks before the weather opportunity crashes as relentless monsoon winds and storms torment the Himalayas.
Garrett Madison, the leader of the elite guiding company Madison Mountaineering, has extensive experience on Everest and other 8,000-meter peaks. Madison planned the team's acclimatization rotations later in the climbing cycle to avoid the crowds seeking to summit early in the climbing season. His plan puts his Everest-Lhotse expedition in a good position as they move higher on the mountain.
The Madison Mountaineering Everest-Lhotse team returned to base camp earlier in the week after a few days of rest down the mountain in Namche Bazaar, approximately 14,000 feet. There, they rejuvenated and prepared for the push to the summit.
Mount Everest Expeditions Making Final Push to the Summit
Madison's team took off on May 17, headed through the treacherous Icefall, climbed past Camp 1, and settled into Camp 2 (Advanced Base Camp). With no crowds and good conditions, the team moved swiftly through the complicated terrain of the icefall and reached Camp 2 in good shape. The team plans to rest today before moving on to Camps 3 and 4, and then make the final push to the summit from the South Col. Expedition leader, Garrett Madison, checked in from Camp 2 yesterday.
“Hello! This is Garrett calling for the Madison Mountaineering Everest (8848m/29,032ft) expedition; we are up here at Camp 2 (6500m/21,325ft). We had a great climb from base camp (5364m/17,598ft) up through the Khumbu Icefall early this morning. We left at 1:00 AM and got up to Camp 2 about midday. It wasn’t crowded, had good conditions, was nice and cool for most of the day, and the sun came out in the afternoon.”
“The team’s all settled in here at Camp 2. We’re having dinner, and we’re excited for our rest day tomorrow! Beautiful conditions up here on Everest! Fingers crossed, we’ll get to move up in a couple of days to push higher to Camp 3 (7230m/23,720ft) and Camp 4 (7900m/25,919ft) on our summit rotation.”
Madison Mountaineering, an elite mountain guide service, specializes in leading expeditions to climb the world’s most iconic and demanding peaks. Destinations include Mount Everest, K2, and many of the world’s 8,000-meter peaks in the Himalayas. Madison Mountaineering also leads climbs on the famous Seven Summits – the highest peak on each of the seven continents. They engage in special projects yearly to climb first ascents on unclimbed mountains.
Garrett Madison, an elite climber, mountain guide, and Expedition Leader, excels in leading teams in the Himalayas and iconic climbing destinations worldwide. He has reached the summit of Mt. Everest 14 times. As Expedition Leader, he has led over 80 climbers (clients) to the summit of Everest since 2009, more than any other guide.
In 2011, Garrett led the first expedition Everest–Lhotse Combination in history, guiding climbers to the summits of the two 8,000-meter peaks back-to-back in less than 24 hours. He repeated the ‘doubleheader’ in 2013, 2018, 2022, and 2023, and remains the only climber in the world to have done so 5 times. Garrett holds the record for guiding climbers (12) in reaching the summits of two 8,000-meter peaks within 24 hours.
In 2014, Garrett led the first successful guided ascent of K2, arguably the most complex and most dangerous mountain in the world, where he reached the summit with clients and Sherpas. He also led expedition teams that summited K2 in 2018, 2021, 2022, and 2024. Madison Mountaineering has led 85 climbers (clients, guides, and Sherpas) to the top of K2.
Madison is the only American to climb K2 three times and has personally led more climbers (clients) to the summits of Mount Everest and K2 than anyone. As an Emmy award-winning producer, Garrett regularly consults on Everest and other film productions, including Sports Illustrated’s ‘Capturing Everest’.