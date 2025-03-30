Summit Seniors: Champions of Mountain Sports
Sponsored athletes, those pushing their limits in their prime, can learn a few things from 'Senior Senders', who are crushing it daily with feats once only thought possible for those in their 20s to 40s. Seeking to overcome injuries, serious ailments, and the regular stresses of daily life, this group of hardcore mountain trail runners and mountain climbers are breaking conventional rules by training like superstars. They scale 5.11 rock routes, conquer grade 6 Canadian Rockies ice, and break mountain trail running barriers.
They call themselves Senior Senders and adhere to simple rules, including getting outside everyday to fight back couch demons, share the joy of nature with others, and to have fun. These older athletes face the same issues as other seniors but they have garnered the courage and fortitude to override the area of the brain that screams - 'you can’t do this'. AdventureOnSI caught up with a group of 10 Senior Senders who regularly train together to understand their magic.
Don’t lose your Grip. This crew spends time working on muscle strength with a body pushing regime 4-days a week at the Spirit Rock Climbing Center in Kimberly - a local indoor rock gym. We found the Senior Senders focused on giving back, with this dedicated force of old time rock jocks sharing their knowledge and inspiring the youth to not only take up the sport but excel at it.
The oracle of Kimberley, is the over 70, Pat Bates, adventure athlete, former early day hang-glider pioneer, game breaker in mountain adventure photography, who has dedicated himself to teaching climbing to the youth of Kimberley. The Senior Senders sessions are grueling, pushing each other to complete routes they did not think possible. They have this relentless quest to try the failed move again until it is mastered, preparing for local climbs much like those who would train for a sponsored big wall mission but these Senders are not seeking any fanfare.
Take Kenny, he is pushing 85 and still doing 5.10 with a ballet dancer's ease. After every serious training session is a tasty craft beer tour at The Shed, to share beta on the next project and to etch out the details. There is no first response of we can’t here, it is we can and when.
Going big on mountain running. Be tougher, don’t dwell on it and really, really have fun. Most people, even the best runners, would have a hard time, running as fast and laughing as hard, as the over 60 trail crusher Becky Bates does. She will lull you into just a super easy and fun day out in the mountains and not share the grueling details of what she has in store for her today's mission.
Maybe for fun, we should do 25 miles plus 5 mountain passes, and Mother Nature will throw in a snowstorm, hail, and buckets of run on mostly off trail, slippery rock, and that will be part of a joyful day. Just another giddy normal day out with Becky, who has placed top 10 in some of the world's toughest races like Hardrock, Javelina 100k, and Run Rabbit 100. She has set course records, regularly beats most of the women 20 years younger, and all of this as she dedicates her time to help other women get into the sport, as she hosts weekly runs for any community members.
This small-town world beater will be doing the famed Hardrock 100 and Tor de Geant (TOR330) this summer. In between training sessions, she dedicates herself to volunteering at local trail races and helping support other athletes in races in the pace role or on their crew. If that was not enough, she also happens to be still climbing 5.11 rock, and volunteers for cleaning local rock routes in addition to her dedication to maintenance of running trails in the area and beyond.
Canadian Rockies Ice Routes getting a new Age Grade. It is very difficult to climb the most difficult ice in the Canadian Rockies. Try those routes when you are near or over age 70 and most would think impossible. But the Senior Senders are making this happen, in fact they are slaying these routes and not slowing down with the monumental feats of Grade 5 and Grade 6, big Canadian Rockies ice climbs happening, and in a very humbling way as they don’t share much of what they are doing.
Led by the calm, cool, and super multi-talented ice, rock, and alpine climber, Bruce Hendricks. His resume is long in epics, with many first ascents, some solo, but it is determination, fortitude, and the attitude of we can do this that is truly powerful.
Having free soloed some of the hardest ice climbs ever done, like Grade 7 plus, Sea of Vapors (note he has also done all 3 major routes of the famed Stanley Headwall), you won’t hear about this stuff, as he focuses his time on teaching youth how to get outside and enjoy mountain adventures safely. He dedicates himself to giving back to others, sharing a deep joy for life, and knowing the importance of getting others to benefit from time outside and creating powerful connections for people to connect with others so people don’t feel isolated.