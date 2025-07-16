Superbike Superstar Sweeps MotoAmerica Twins Cup at Laguna Seca
Alessandro Di Mario hand-delivers a dominant performance at the MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on July 11-13, 2025. He won both Twins Cup races by a long margin, stretching his undefeated streak to 5 in the 2025 Twins Cup series.
Di Mario rides for Robem Engineering on an Aprilia RS 660, and this weekend continued an impressive season for the young rider as he sets his sights on a potential 2026 superbike birth.
A Dominant Weekend
The weekend started like any other in the 2025 MotoAmerica Twins Cup Series. Alessandro set the pace early during Friday's practice, securing the pole in qualifying, outpacing his teammate Hank Vossberg by almost eight-tenths of a second.
Vossberg also looked impressive the entire weekend, but it wasn't enough to come close to Di Mario's performance. Alessando navigated Laguna Seca with the poise and confidence of a well-seasoned veteran. He took the lead from the start and essentially never looked back.
Race 1: Untouchable
In Saturday's race, Di Mario converted his pole start into a victory, beating the rest of the grid by over nine seconds. The only person who can stop him this season is himself. Matthew Chapin (RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Suzuki) took P2, as Hank Vossberg took P3. In P4, Levi Badie and Avery Dreher took P5. Robem Engineering dominated the podium in Race 1. The win marked Di Mario's fourth consecutive victory, extending a streak that started at Barber Motorsports Park.
Race 2: Another Masterclass
Sunday's Race 2 was almost a complete repeat of Saturday, as Di Mario led the entire grid by over seven seconds. His teammate Hank Vossberg snuck past Chapin for P2 and P3, respectively. Dreher and Badie also swapped places from their Race 1 finishes, with Dreher taking P4 and Levi Badie in P5, rounding out the top 5.
The big takeaway from the weekend is that the entire grid is fighting for P2, not P1. Alessandro Di Mario has that position locked, as Robem Engineering looks untouchable in the class.
Alessandro Di Mario leads the grid in the Twins Cup Race at Laguna Seca
Di Mario's Laguna Seca performance showcases his overall growth from consistent runner-up finishes earlier in the year to Marc Marquez-level domination. Team Robem Engineering’s Aprilia RS 660s look unbeatable, as Di Mario's teammate Vossberg consistently finishes on the podium as well. They are the team to watch in the Twins Cup this season, as Di Mario looks poised to earn another championship.