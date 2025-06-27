Superstar Mountaineer, and Ultrarunner, Returns to Western States 100
The iconic Western States 100, or the Western States Endurance Run (WSER), began in 1977, and will run on Saturday, June 28 at 7:15 a.m. ET. The inaugural race featured 14 men, while tomorrow’s race will include 369 competitors in a limited field.
The historic and brutal endurance challenge, the oldest 100-mile ultra race in the world, boasts an elite field for this year’s race, most notably the 2011 champion, Kilian Jornet. Jornet first ran the Western States 100 in 2010, placing third. He would return the next year and become the champion in 2011. After a 13-year absence, Kilian's return has sparked worldwide anticipation and excitement.
Kilian Jornet, an elite Spanish ski mountaineer and ultrarunner, has set monumental records in the mountains and the sport of ultrarunning. Jornet holds the fastest known time speed record for the ascent and descent of the Matterhorn and Mont Blanc. He crushed the 24-hour uphill skiing record by climbing 78,274 feet.
2011 Champion, Kilian Jornet, Prepared for 2025 Western States 100
A mountaineer at heart, Kilian set the world record for climbing all 82 4,000-meter peaks in the Alps in 19 days. His ultra running accomplishments include winning the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc several times, the Grand Raid, Western States 100 and Hardrock 100.
Now, the 37-year-old elite athlete from Spain will test his limits tomorrow in the Western States 100. Jornet has trained extensively for this race, including heat chamber workouts, and wearing several layers while running to simulate the anticipated heat of the grueling course.
The race, made extremely difficult due to rocky and unstable terrain, unbearable heat, and sheer distance, begins in Olympic Valley, California—the home of the 1960 Winter Olympics. The course vaults high into the Sierra Nevada mountain range and covers 100.2 miles with an elevation gain of 17,717 feet, and culminates in Auburn, California. The rugged environment and elements place the WSER as the most prestigious and challenging ultra race in the world.
While Jornet’s impressive records and Fastest Known Times (FKTs) make him the most accomplished runner in the field and the presumed favorite, the men’s field remains stacked despite several withdrawals.
Challengers for Jornet 2024 runner-up Rod Farvard, 2022 champion Adam Peterman, last year’s UTMB champion, French ultrarunner Vincent Bouillard, and David Roche from Colorado, who notched wins at Leadville 100 and Javelina 100. Western States record holder (14:09:28, 2019), Jim Walmsley, will not compete in this year’s race.
For the women’s field, Marianne Hogan from Canada became a favorite with defending champion Katie Schide not participating in this year’s event. Hogan earned a second-place finish at UTMB in 2022 and placed third in 2024. Other favorites include Eszter Csillag from Hungary, Fu-Zhao Xiang from China, Zimbabwe’s Emily Hawgood, and Riley Brady from Boulder, Colorado. Finally, the Appalachian Trail speed record holder, Tara Dower from the U.S., should not be overlooked among the women runners.
The 2025 Western States 100 not only features these elite professionals but also includes a majority of amateurs. That group boasts five runners over 70. The entire field will endeavor to beat the mandatory 30-hour cutoff mark. A select few, including past-champion Kilian Jornet, will chase the podium and history.
The Western States livestream will provide 30 hours of live streaming starting at 5 a.m. PT on Saturday, June 28 - Western States 10o Youtube. Updates can also be found on live tracker, X and Instagram.