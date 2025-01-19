Surf Community Bands Together to Support Those Affected by California Fires
The surf community has been coming together to help support California residents who have been affected by the raging fires.
One organization, in particular, has been working hard to raise funds for the community.
Oblivion Los Angeles has created a "relief raffle," partnering with nine skilled shapers, as stated in Surfer Magazine.
The crew will be raffling off ten rare surfboards, with all proceeds going directly toward fire victims impacted by the Altadena Fire.
The shapers involved in the mission include Ryan Burch, Alex Knost, Derrick Disney, Tyler Warren, Panda Surfboards, Jesse Guglielmana, Christian Beamish, Grote Surfboards, and Ryan Lovelace.
Along with the boards, the company reports that a five-night stay at Rancho de Linda, a stunning guest house in Costa Rica, will also serve as a prize.
According to the official Oblivion website, each raffle ticket is $25. The drawing will be held on Jan. 27, as stated on the Oblivion Instagram page.
On the website, you can take a peek at each board that will be raffled off.
The ten boards ready to be sent off to their new homes include:
Pickle Fork Twin (Ryan Burch), 10' BMT Super Model (Alex Knost), Twinzer Fish (Derrick Disney), Quad Speed Egg (Tyler Warren), Chamber Fish (Jesse Guglielmana), Shiitake HP With Twin + Trailer (Panda Surfboards), Diamond Pig (Nick Melanson), Custom Lovemachine (Ryan Lovelace), Stormrider (Christian Beamish), and Pocket Rocket (Grote Surfboards).
"All donation receipts will be posted with full transparency so you know where your money went," said Oblivion.
Although you may purchase as many tickets as you would like, residents outside of the SoCal area will need to cover shipping costs if they win the raffle.
Each of these boards will be a great asset to your future surfing adventures, designed by top-notch shapers, all while supporting fire victims.