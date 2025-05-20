Adventure On SI

Surf Icon Italo Ferreira Upset at Western Australia Margaret River Pro

Italo Ferreira was disappointed with his performance after another loss at the Western Australia Margaret River Pro Championship Tour event.

Maria Aldrich

Italo Ferreira vs Jacob Willcox | Western Australia Margaret River Pro 2025 - Round of 32
Italo Ferreira vs Jacob Willcox | Western Australia Margaret River Pro 2025 - Round of 32 / World Surf League

The seventh stop of the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour, the Western Australia Margaret River Pro, is well underway. Plenty of upsets have occurred after unlikely athletes took the lead. The surf community is well-versed in top names, including several other athletes starting to show immense promise, particularly during the 2025 Tour.

One of the more prominent upsets that have taken place at Margaret River Pro involved a heated battle between 27-year-old Willcox and 31-year-old Italo Ferreira. Currently ranked at No. 1 in the WSL Championship Tour standings, Ferreira was expected to dominate throughout each event. However, things don't seem to go according to plan for the legendary surfer.

In a head-to-head heat, Willcox took the lead quickly after nailing down scores of 6.67 and 8.33 for a combined 15.00. Unfortunately for Ferreira, his scores were no match — he landed a 6.00 and a 6.87 for a combined 12.87 points. As a result, he was knocked out of the competition while Willcox advanced.

Jacob Willcox Clinches Victory Over Italo Ferreira in WSL

"Defeat can be painful, but it is essential to growth and clarity on the path toward the ultimate goal. Throughout my journey, I've been challenged to be the best version of myself, especially in adversity, creating a barrier to protect me from thoughts," Ferreira wrote on Instagram. "Today I remained calm and conscious in my decisions while seeking surfing, as I always do."

While Ferreira undoubtedly entered the Margaret River Pro in hopes of winning, he carries the mindset of a passionate athlete who plans to continue moving forward and focus on his upcoming goals. As for Willcox, he will remain in the competition and is being pitted against João Chianca of Brazil, both of whom appear ready to battle it out on the water.

feed

Published
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

Home/Latest News