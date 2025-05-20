Surf Icon Italo Ferreira Upset at Western Australia Margaret River Pro
The seventh stop of the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour, the Western Australia Margaret River Pro, is well underway. Plenty of upsets have occurred after unlikely athletes took the lead. The surf community is well-versed in top names, including several other athletes starting to show immense promise, particularly during the 2025 Tour.
One of the more prominent upsets that have taken place at Margaret River Pro involved a heated battle between 27-year-old Willcox and 31-year-old Italo Ferreira. Currently ranked at No. 1 in the WSL Championship Tour standings, Ferreira was expected to dominate throughout each event. However, things don't seem to go according to plan for the legendary surfer.
In a head-to-head heat, Willcox took the lead quickly after nailing down scores of 6.67 and 8.33 for a combined 15.00. Unfortunately for Ferreira, his scores were no match — he landed a 6.00 and a 6.87 for a combined 12.87 points. As a result, he was knocked out of the competition while Willcox advanced.
Jacob Willcox Clinches Victory Over Italo Ferreira in WSL
"Defeat can be painful, but it is essential to growth and clarity on the path toward the ultimate goal. Throughout my journey, I've been challenged to be the best version of myself, especially in adversity, creating a barrier to protect me from thoughts," Ferreira wrote on Instagram. "Today I remained calm and conscious in my decisions while seeking surfing, as I always do."
While Ferreira undoubtedly entered the Margaret River Pro in hopes of winning, he carries the mindset of a passionate athlete who plans to continue moving forward and focus on his upcoming goals. As for Willcox, he will remain in the competition and is being pitted against João Chianca of Brazil, both of whom appear ready to battle it out on the water.