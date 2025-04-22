Adventure On SI

Surf Icon Kelly Slater Receives Honor at Laureus World Sports Awards

Legendary surfer Kelly Slater received a once-in-a-lifetime honor at the recent Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony.

Maria Aldrich

Kelly Slater | Lifetime Achievement | Laureus World Sports Awards 2025
Kelly Slater | Lifetime Achievement | Laureus World Sports Awards 2025 / Laureus

As one of the most prolific surfers, Kelly Slater remains a prominent figure in the adventure sports community. The 53-year-old professional athlete hails from Cocoa Beach, Fla., and has consistently climbed the ranks over the years. Well-earned prestigious honors continue to come his way.

His most recent acknowledgement came during the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards, when he received the Laureus Lifetime Achievement award. According to the official website, this is a discretionary award presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to athletics. Tom Brady received the honor in 2022, followed by Billie Jean King in 2021 and Dirk Nowitzki in 2020.

"As a little kid, I wasn't sure if people in my area, where I was from in Florida, could win a world title or whatever, and now I look back, and in our sport, we have 22 world titles from my state," Slater said at the ceremony, per Lena Smirnova of Olympics.com. "You have to believe you can achieve something for it to happen."

Surfer Kelly Slater Receives Honored at Laureus World Sports Awards

"You have a committee of athletes voting on the best athletes," he continued, further reported by Smirnova. "That's the biggest honor. There are a lot of popular votes in the world that are based on fan following and that kind of thing, but this is really based on merit and the objective order that you've achieved at some point in your career. To be judged by your peers is the highest honor, and this is the award that is doing that."

Alongside Slater, several other notable athletes were recognized at the ceremony, including gymnast Simone Biles, who was named Sportswoman of the Year, cyclist Tom Pidcock, who received the Action Sportsperson of the Year award, and tennis player Rafael Nadal, who was awarded the Laureus Sporting Icon honor. A full list of award recipients can be located directly on the official Laureus website.

feed

Published
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

Home/Latest News