Surf Icon Kelly Slater Receives Honor at Laureus World Sports Awards
As one of the most prolific surfers, Kelly Slater remains a prominent figure in the adventure sports community. The 53-year-old professional athlete hails from Cocoa Beach, Fla., and has consistently climbed the ranks over the years. Well-earned prestigious honors continue to come his way.
His most recent acknowledgement came during the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards, when he received the Laureus Lifetime Achievement award. According to the official website, this is a discretionary award presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to athletics. Tom Brady received the honor in 2022, followed by Billie Jean King in 2021 and Dirk Nowitzki in 2020.
"As a little kid, I wasn't sure if people in my area, where I was from in Florida, could win a world title or whatever, and now I look back, and in our sport, we have 22 world titles from my state," Slater said at the ceremony, per Lena Smirnova of Olympics.com. "You have to believe you can achieve something for it to happen."
"You have a committee of athletes voting on the best athletes," he continued, further reported by Smirnova. "That's the biggest honor. There are a lot of popular votes in the world that are based on fan following and that kind of thing, but this is really based on merit and the objective order that you've achieved at some point in your career. To be judged by your peers is the highest honor, and this is the award that is doing that."
Alongside Slater, several other notable athletes were recognized at the ceremony, including gymnast Simone Biles, who was named Sportswoman of the Year, cyclist Tom Pidcock, who received the Action Sportsperson of the Year award, and tennis player Rafael Nadal, who was awarded the Laureus Sporting Icon honor. A full list of award recipients can be located directly on the official Laureus website.