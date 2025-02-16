Surfer Faces Unfortunate Elimination from Surf Abu Dhabi Pro Competition
Surf Abu Dhabi Pro 2025 has arrived and is seeing a surplus of action as world-class athletes tackle the waves. Featuring notable surfers such as Caroline Marks, Caity Simmers and Jack Robinson, viewers have been in for a treat as they watch the awe-inspiring events unfold.
The competition hasn't been all glam and glory, however. On Saturday, Brazilian professional surfer, Filipe Toledo, faced elimination after colliding with WSL photographer, Thiago Diz. While the two individuals were unharmed, Toledo was not granted a chance to surf the wave again.
At first glance, the decision made by officials sounds rather unjust. To clear up any concerns, the WSL provided an explanation as to why Toledo was not given a second chance.
"Filipe's final turn would have added between 0.2-0.5 max if completed and that would not have changed the final result of the heat," officials wrote on social media. "As a result, there will be no re-surf of the wave."
As the surfer wrote on his Instagram story, "Today wasn't easy! Crazy moment at the end of my right (after the air on the photo). Unfortunately hit the water photographer @thiagodiz... but thank God no injuries, the speed and power I hit the camera was crazy, the incident could've been waaay too bad! But we're safe and ready to go again!"
While the circumstances that occurred at the Surf Abu Dhabi Pro are certainly unfortunate and caused visible frustration for Toledo, he appears to be maintaining a positive attitude following the event and intends to move forward, offering support to his fellow competitors.
Toledo, 29, hails from São Paulo and comes from a family line of surfers. His father, Ricardo Toledo, has won numerous titles and introduced his son to the sport at a young age. From then on, Filipe has continued to make an incredible name for himself in surf community.
It's unlikely that this obstacle will hold Toledo back from reaching even more success. On Sunday, Feb. 16, athletes will be competing in the Semifinals, Finals and the Award Ceremony where the top competitors will be recognized.