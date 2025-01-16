Adventure On SI

Surfer Gabriel Medina’s 2025 Season on Hold After Undergoing Surgery

Olympic surfer Gabriel Medina is now in recovery after a successful surgery. With a long road ahead of him, his 2025 season is up in the air.

Gabriel Medina (BRA) smiling after a competition
Gabriel Medina (BRA) smiling after a competition / Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network

Legendary surfer, Gabriel Medina, had a photograph go viral over the summer that stunned the world. The image, taken by Jerome Brouillet, was so successful that it recently won Gold at the World Sports Photography Awards 2025.

Chances are, you've stumbled upon the incredible photograph by now.

While this was a celebratory time for Medina, he is now in recovery after undergoing a pectoral surgery.

According to his Instagram page, he sustained a pectoral injury last Thursday while surfing in Maresias, Brazil. The injury ultimately required surgery.

"Everything went well and we are already looking at the recovery period and next steps," he wrote. "I was preparing and very focused for the 2025 season, but unfortunately I will be out for a while."

It was reported on the Olympics website that Breno Schor, Medina's doctor, stated that Medina will require six to eight months of recovery before he is cleared to compete.

"The surgery was successful and we were able to reconstruct the tendon properly," Schor stated, as relayed on the Olympics site. "After the initial recovery period, Gabriel will begin intensive physiotherapy sessions and should be able to return to training in four to six months and to competition in six to eight months."

As a result, the successful surfer will be out of commission for much of the surf season.

While dates for the ISL World Surfing Games have yet to be announced, Medina may need to sit out for the duration of the events.

These unfortunate circumstances certainly weren't on Medina's radar prior to the injury, but he appears to be in high spirits on social media as he starts his long road to recovery.

When he is back on his feet and cleared to compete, it's likely that he will bounce back to the stellar athlete we have come to know.

