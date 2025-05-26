Surfers Prepare for Competition at the Margaret River Pro Quarterfinals
Western Australia Margaret River Pro 2025 is nearing its conclusion, with the men's quarterfinals right around the corner. Competitors are gearing up for the chance to earn a ride to the semifinals, which would bring competition with the men's quarterfinals right around the corner. This would place them one step closer to clinching the title.
The male quarterfinalists for the seventh stop of the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour are as follows:
Jacob Willcox (Australia) versus Crosby Colapinto (United States)
Jordy Smith (South Africa) versus Imaikalani deVault (Hawaii)
Griffin Colapinto (United States) versus Leonardo Fioravanti (Italy)
Connor O'Leary (Japan) versus Barron Mamiya (Hawaii)
The quarterfinals are scheduled to kick off on May 26, but the competition will not be easy. With notable names such as Jordy Smith and Jacob Willcox in the mix, each competitor must hold their own.
Surfers Position at the Margaret River Pro Quarterfinals
Smith was crowned champion on the fourth stop of the Championship Tour, Surf City El Salvador Pro, alongside Gabriela Bryan. On his way to victory, he took out No. 1 Italo Ferreira, a significant feat. Now eager to take home yet another title this season, Smith is expected to get right to work on the water. He's been dominating thus far with his most recent score against Marco Mignot amounting to a colossal 17.33.
Smith isn't the only one to take out Ferreira—Willcox knocked him out during the Margaret River Pro after earning a clean score of 15.00 while Ferreira only landed a 12.87. This led Willcox to the next round, where he was pinned up against João Chianca of Brazil with a 12.50. Now facing C. Colapinto in the quarterfinals, things are expected to heat up.
The Championship Tour live rankings still have Ferreira at No. 1 with a grand total of 31,290 points, but Smith isn't too far behind—he has climbed his way to No. 2 with 30,875 points. Currently, Yago Dora of Brazil sits at No. 1, Kanoa Igarashi at No. 4, and Barron Mamiya at No. 5.