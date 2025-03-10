Swedish Star Frida Karlsson Takes Nordic Gold in Trondheim 50km Event
Trondheim, Norway has been bustling with events since the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships began on Feb. 26. Sunday was the last day of competition with the competitors fighting hard through to the finish. The final event was the Women's 50km Mass Start which took place on March 9. After a remarkable performance, Swedish star Frida Karlsson earned a gold medal with a time of 2:24:55.3.
Karlsson is no stranger to success on the slopes, but this victory was certainly one for the books as it was her first individual World Championship title. Previously, she made nine podium appearances, but this first win marked the high point of her career.
Finishing just 2.1 seconds behind the lead was Norway's Heidi Weng who took home silver. In addition to Weng, fellow Norwegian athlete Therese Johaug also earned a spot on the podium after securing third place.
While the two Norwegian women did not take home gold in the final event, their results helped Norway remain in the lead for the final medal standings. In the end, Norway amassed a total of 13 gold medals, 11 silver medals and 8 bronze medals for a combined total of 32. This is remarkale, as the country with the second highest number of medals was Sweden finishing with 11.
While Swedish athletes brought substantial talent to the competition and much success , they were no match for Norway. Sweden did earn 6 gold medals, 1 silver medal and 4 bronze medals in Trondheim.
Champion Karlsson is a powerful competitor who overcame adversity, after suffering a foot injury earlier in the seaon. Her ability to compete in this competition was uncertain. "The journey here... It's been a tough season with my injury and I've been wanting to race this race for a long time but it hasn't been obvious for me to do it so I'm super proud that we could do it," she told the FIS in an interview.