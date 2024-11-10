Take Advantage of Free Admission to National Parks on Veterans Day
Veterans Day is coming up and a major American institution is offering free admission to celebrate.
The National Park service announced, earlier in the week, that all parks would become free to enter to celebrate the holiday.
While military and their immediate family can get into parks any day, this is a great excuse for any American to go experience all the beauty that nature has to offer.
There are over 430 different national parks across the nation, allowing for many people to be able to make a quick trip.
“We’re excited for members of the public to discover national parks on Veteran’s Day, and especially invite current military and their dependents, veterans, and Gold Star Families to get a Military Pass to get free entrance to parks any day," said director Chuck Sams. "As a veteran, it is fantastic to see other veterans and their loved ones explore parks, learn about our nation’s history, and find peace in the outdoors.”
There are no remaining free days left on the schedule, so time is of the essence for visitors that want to save some money on a trip. The next free day is likely to be in January 20, 2025 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
"There is guaranteed to be an unforgettable experience waiting for you and your family. Whether you’re a history buff wandering through storied battlegrounds, an outdoor enthusiast hiking rugged trails, or someone just looking to relax in a serene landscape, we have the perfect park for you," said the service in their release.
Most Popular National Parks
Here is a quick collection of some of the best parks that the United States has to offer. All are worth a visit.
Yellowstone National Park - Montana
The country's first national park. It is known for the Old Faithful geyser. There are other geysers, hot springs and plenty of wildlife to see as well.
Yosemite National Park - California
This park is known for the many rock formations that it is home to. Many people come for rock climbing and beautiful photogenic scenery.
Grand Canyon National Park - Arizona
The vast canyon that truly must be seen to be understood. Though it might seem self explanatory, it is truly a sight to behold.
Rocky Mountain National Park - Colorado
This is one of the best destinations for hiking that the States has to offer. Beautiful trees and lakes make for great scenery and are home to wildlife.