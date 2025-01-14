Take the Ultimate Hiking Adventure: Plan a Through-Hike Experience
Are you ready to take your hiking hobby to the next level? You should consider a through-hike. A through-hike is the act of hiking a long-distance trail from one end to the other. It's one of the most challenging hikes you can ever do, and will put you in touch with nature in a way you never thought possible.
Through-hikes aren't for the faint of heart, but are the most rewarding outdoor experience you can have. The United States has the best through-hiking trails in the world, with each offering completely different experiences, landscapes, challenges, and ecosystems. Whether you're thinking about planning your first trek or you're a seasoned hiker, this guide will help you plan the trip out!
Top Through-Hiking Trails in the U.S.
The U.S. host some of the best through-hiking trails in the world. Here are the 5 best:
Name
Length
Location
Highlights
Challenges
The Appalachian Trail (AT)
2,190 miles
Georgia to Maine
Dense Forests, Scenic Mountain Views, Small Trail Towns
Steep climbs, variable weather, and high humidity
The Pacific Coast Trail (PCT)
2,650 miles
California to Washinton
Deserts, alpine peaks, and the breathtaking Sierra Nevada
Water scarcity in the desert, snowfields, and wildfires
The Continental Divide Trail (CDT)
3,100 miles
Mexico to Canada
Remote wilderness, high-altitude passes, and diverse ecosystems
Navigational difficulties, extreme weather, and isolation
The Long Trail
273 miles
Vermont
Rugged terrain and stunning vistas of the Green Mountains
Muddy trails and steep ascents
The Arizona Trail
800 miles
Mexico to Utah
Desert landscapes, slot canyons, and unique wildlife
Heat, water scarcity, and exposure
Planning Your Through-Hike
Chose the Right Trail for You
Each trail comes with its own set of challenges and thus requires a different ability level at times. It's important to know your fitness level, time availability, and experience level. Not only should you know these things, but you should have a realistic understanding of them. Through-hikes will test your resolve, your strength, and your mental resolve.
Trail conditions change continuously. Research weather patterns, seasonal challenges, and current trail conditions before you embark on your journey.
Gear Up!
Prioritizing essential items is key. If your pack is too heavy, it will slow you down. Make sure that your pack fits you well. It will be one of your only friends for the duration of your hike. There's no need to make it a frenemy from day one. You might need a suspension system for your pack or easy-access pockets.
Depending on the terrain you encounter, you will need well-fitted, comfortable, broken-in hiking boots or trail runners. You also need multiple sets of socks, so don't be afraid to slip a few pairs of them into your care packages. (More on the care package later.) SOCKS are very important. Don't forget to change your socks regularly.
Layering clothes is key when hiking at this level. With changing weather temperatures and humidity levels, ensure you're prepared for any condition the path will throw at you. Don't forget layering rules: moisture-wicking base layers, insulating middle layers, and waterproof outer layers.
Invest in a good quality sleeping bag and a lightweight tent or tarp.
Training and Preparation
Practice a lot. This isn't a hike many people can jump into. It takes time to get ready for a through-hike. Build your endurance and strength. You will need every bit of it. Practice hiking with a fully loaded backpack. Don't let the weight catch you off guard.
Navigation and Care Package Resupply
Use maps, GPS devices, and apps to help you stay on course. Apps like GaiaGPS, All Trails, Avenza, and FarOut are all great apps to use. Each one comes with different navigation features. Try them out in advance. Find out which one suits your needs best before your departure date.
Care packages are essential. Just when you're beginning to lose hope or slowing down on a difficult leg of the hike, a care package can be a lifesaver and reinvigorate your spirits. Treat yourself. For me, it's a small bottle of whiskey. For you, it may be something else.
Remember it's extra weight, but some things are worth the sacrifice. Have your family include letters or pics in the care packages. These little things make all the difference. The last thing most of you need is more hiker food, so don't be afraid to spoil yourself a bit, or let your family or friends spoil you a bit.
You will have the ability to shower and resupply in small towns, so plan these things out. Will you get a hotel room? Take an Uber? You will have some communication with the outside world, so don't hesitate to let them know if you need something.
Trail Etiquette and Safety
As hikers, we're supposed to be stewards of the land and respect our fellow hikers. If we and others don't take care of the trails we love to hike, then they won't be around for the rest of our lives and beyond. On the trail, there are written and unwritten laws of the land. Follow them all, respect the Earth and she will respect you back.
A few of these rules are as follows:
Hikers coming uphill always have the right of way on the trail, step aside and give them space to get through.
Bicyclists should yield to all hikers, horses, and other pack stock. While doing this, be aware of your tire footprint. With this in mind, hikers should also yield to horses and other pack stock. Remember that horses and pack stock can spook easily, so if approaching from the rear, announce yourself calmly.
Announce yourself to hikers and be friendly. If you come up behind someone, announce yourself and your intent to pass. A smile and a friendly wave go a long way. Accidents happen, especially on the trails. If you are friendly with other hikers, were an accident to happen, it would be easier to pinpoint your general area through reports from others on the trail. This could shave potential life-saving minutes off of a search if medical aid becomes necessary.
Stay on the trail unless yielding to others.
Leave no trace and pack out all of your trash. If it doesn't grow, don't let it go.
Respect nature and the wildlife. This could put you or others on the trail in danger if not adhered to properly. If hiking in Bear Country, be sure to pack some bear spray. Know how to deter a bear if the situation arises.
Check trail conditions often, especially leading up to your departure date. Weather can change quickly in the mountains and trails will close in your scheduled path.
Learn basic first aid, and buy a small basic first aid book to carry with you. Also, don't forget to pack a first aid kit. Nature is beautiful, but it's also unforgiving.
The last one is a general rule we all seem to ignore from time to time. Stay hydrated and eat enough calories. Once you hit the red zones on caloric intake and dehydration you will not only slow down, but your judgment will also be affected. Abrupt weather changes will also dramatically affect your personal hydration level.
Final Tips for a Successful Through-Hike
Start Slow! Too often enough, we start fast and hurt ourselves. This has the potential to not only derail your schedule but could end it altogether. Start with a manageable daily mileage to avoid injuries.
Stay Flexible! Changes to your schedule will happen. Especially planning a through-hike, as these take months to complete. It's ok if changes happen. Too often in today's climate, the littlest things derail our whole being. Don't let these things affect you, it will be ok.
Build a Support System! Join online forums or hiking groups for encouragement and advice. Reach out to others who are planning or have completed a through-hike. Get questions answered like, "What item should I include in every care package?" and "What whiskey goes great with everything on the trail?" These are important tidbits that can affect your through-hike dramatically. affect
A through-hike seems like a big endeavor, but it's immeasurably rewarding. You will feel connected with nature and gain a new respect for the country you are hiking through. The U.S. offers a unique through-hike experience with its eco and biodiversity. A through-hike is the adventure of a lifetime and will leave you with memories you will talk about for decades after.