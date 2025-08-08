Teen Motorcycle Prodigy Poised to Dominate MotoAmerica
What were you doing when you were 16? By 16 years of age, MotoAmerica rider Alessandro Di Mario has already penned his name in the record books, twice. The Italian-born sensation recently clinched his second consecutive SC-Project Twins Cup Championship, making him one of the most exciting young riders in MotoAmerica.
Born in Rome, Di Mario moved to the U.S. at the age of ten, marking his rise to the top at an early age. “I started when I was four,” he says of his time in Italy. “They have a mini bike program there, it’s really competitive from a young age.” When his family moved to the United States, Di Mario moved up to larger bikes.
It didn't take long for the young rider to find his stride. “I got an R3 and started racing here, then eventually got into MotoAmerica.”
Di Mario carries himself with the composure of a veteran, in spite of his young age. “I’ve basically grown up here,” he says. “Most of my memories are here now—school, beach, racing. It’s home,” going on to say that he feels more American than Italian.
This season, Di Mario is dominating on the Aprilia RS 660, displaying a smooth riding style that is rare for someone of his age. He says that every rider has their own approach to racing, but his poise on the track is very evident.
The bike moves around a lot, and I’ve had my share of crashes, but I try to keep everything smooth. That just works for me. Some people ride really aggressively, but I focus on being clean and efficient.”
Di Mario gives all the credit for his success to the foundation his family built, especially the work his father put in. “It used to be just me, my mom, and my dad at the track. My dad worked on the bike, and we learned everything together,” he says. “Even now, we’ll watch video, talk through lines, compare what others are doing.”
Di Mario eyes a big move to Supersport next season, but has his sights set on a goal much bigger. “MotoGP is the dream. Or World Superbike. I want to get to the highest level possible, but right now, I’m just focusing on taking each step seriously.”
Off the track, Di Mario is a typical teenager, training, hanging out with friends, and recently graduating from high school early. But when you ask him about racing, his demeanor changes. He may look like a teenager, but he has the intelligence of a seasoned rider.
What makes the difference for Di Mario on race day, “Mindset. If you think you can’t do something, you won’t. I never go in thinking I’m at a disadvantage. I just go out there and try to beat everyone.”
At the rate he's going, he just might.