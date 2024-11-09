Teenager Fights for Life in Intensive Care After Paraglider Lands on Her
Lily, 15, was on vacation in Turkey with her mother, Lyndsey Logan, and older sister when catastrophe struck. While the three women were out at lunch, a paraglider landed directly on Lily, leaving her in severe condition.
According to Sky News, the day of the accident was scheduled to be the family's last day of vacation before traveling home. The incident occurred as the were eating at their table. The victim's family was unsure if she was alive.
"I just remember Lily just eating, biting into a slice of pizza and this paraglider just came from nowhere and just totally wiped her out over the table," Ms. Logan told The Sun. "She face-planted the table and we tried to get her up. Obviously she was unconscious and she had a stroke while she was down. I thought she was dead. So I pulled her, we tried, everyone pulled her back onto her side and her eye was all gashed open."
The panic-driven family feared for Lily's life. The afternoon started as an innocent vacation meal but quickly became a nightmare for Ms. Logan and Lily's sister.
"I thought she was dead, I thought she was dead, I was screaming I was like where's the ambulance and I was like 'Lily keep talking to us, keep talking to us," her mother stated.
Miraculously, the 15-year-old survived the incident, but not without gruesome injuries. Medical personnel arrived on scene and transported Lily to a nearby hospital for treatment. The family did not have travel insurance, resulting in an expensive bill.
"The hospital told us that she's got a bleed on the brain. She's got a broken jaw, but she's broken the bone in her jaw. She's possibly got a broken back, and she's got broken ribs," said Ms. Logan. "They've noticed that her tongue's been split in half, too."
The family has a GoFundMe campaign running which has now raised thousands of dollars from supporters. However, the family still has a long way to go to ensure that Lily has a successful recovery.