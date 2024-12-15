Tejan Gurung Turns Military, Mountaineer Achievements Into Unique Partnership
Tejan Gurung is one of the most accomplished British mountaineers in the history of the activity.
Earlier this year, he completed an astonishing feat, becoming the youngest British man to conquer the world’s 14 highest peaks at only 29 years old. One of his climbing partners is the world-renowned Nimsdai Purja, who has set several world records of his own in 2024.
The dynamic duo have ascended several of the peaks together, both looking to put Nepal on the map for mountaineering.
TJ, who was born in Nepal, moved to the United Kingdom when he was 10 years old. At the age of 19, inspired by his father and the Brigade of Gurkhas, he decided to join the Royal Engineers.
Over time, he also served time with the 24 Commando Regiment within the 3 Commando Brigade.
It was after that that TJ felt the urge to bring attention to the incredible culture that Nepal has to offer and get into mountaineering. Everest on May 27, 2022, was the first of the 14 peaks that he climbed, as the following day he conquered Lhotse.
In 2023, he decided to leave the military to focus on his new goal and became part of the Elite Exped adventures.
“He was part of the record-breaking fastest team to climb all of the Big 5 mountains in Pakistan in 26 days in 2023. His military training gave him reliance, skill and determination and earned him his nickname on the 8,000ers of the Mountain Yeti. He completed his 14 Peaks mission in 2 years, 4 months and 13 days and became the youngest British male to do so,” as shared in the press release.
Because of his background in the military and his achievements climbing the mountains, TJ has begun a unique partnership with Stirling Timepieces, which has a strong military heritage throughout its existence.
Not only are they aesthetically pleasing, but the timepieces are built to handle the rigors and military life and adventurers.
There is also a fundraising aspect, as each purchase will also result in a donation being made to the charity Combat Stress which supports anyone who has bravely served the country.
The Jarvis in black is what TJ wears during his treks.
“Equipped with a count-up dive bezel, protected by scratch-resistant sapphire crystal and 316L stainless steel case, The Jarvis is built to withstand the toughest conditions,” as shared on the press release.
Given his history and all that he continues to accomplish in life, TJ and Stirling Timepieces are the perfect match.
“Stirling is a classic British brand with a strong military heritage. I’m looking forward to testing the Jarvis in Argentina. Known for it’s durability and resilience I’m looking forward to seeing its capabilities in the high-altitude, extreme environment of Argentina,” said Gurung.