Temperatures Rising at Aprilia Racing over Jorge Martin Contract
Rumors continue to swirl around the 2025 season, as a potential rift may be forming between Aprilia Racing and the reigning world Champion, Jorge Martin. The biggest question on everyone's mind is whether or not there is any rift at all.
The rumor surfaced in the wake of Martin crashing for the third time this season at the Qatar Grand Prix. 2025 has been a hard season for the Spaniard, and many wondered if something was wrong with the new Aprilia bike or with Martin.
The rumors suggest that Martin wants to exit his two-year contract with Aprilia, despite this being only the first season of his contract. He's attempting to utilize a performance-related clause in his contract to terminate the agreement.
According to the clause, Martin or Aprilia can dissolve the contract if either he or the manufacturer fails to meet specific benchmarks by the end of the sixth race of the 2025 season. Martin crashed at the Qatar Grand Prix, collapsing one of his lungs and bruising his ribs.
2024 MotoGP World Champion Jorge Martin's Tough Start in 2025
The crash put Martin's 2025 season back on hold. Part of Martin's frustration could stem from the fact that he experienced issues with the bike during testing runs and in his first Grand Prix of the season at Qatar. The rumor contends that Martin gave Aprilia notice of his intent to use the exit clause after the French GP at Le Mans.
Aprilia quickly denied any knowledge of Martin's departure from the team, leaving Martin stunned. Martin can say what he wants about Aprilia, but after Marco Bezzecchi took the top podium spot at the British Grand Prix, it's safe to say that the blame doesn't rest with the Aprilia RS-GP.
CEO Massimo Rivola sent a clear message to Martin after Bezzecchi's win, stating, "We have a bike with which he too can win.”
Although no other teams are allowed to court riders under contract, Honda could be the clear move for Martin if Aprilia lets him leave. Martin prepares for a public appearance at Aprilia's All-Stars event on June 1, in which he certainly will field a ton of questions about the rumors. The move is something that could shape the MotoGP 2026 rider market, but if it happens, it will be far from quiet.