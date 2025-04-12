The 129th Running of the Iconic Boston Marathon - Route, TV, and Streaming
The iconic Boston Marathon, among the seven World Major Marathons, will take place for the 129th time on Monday, April 21. The oldest marathon in the world attracts thousands of runners from around the world who begin in Hopkinton and finish in historic Boston’s Copley Square. This year’s marathon falls on Patriots’ Day, marking the 250th anniversary of the first battles of the Revolutionary War.
The 2024 Men’s and women’s champion, Hellen Obiri of Kenya, and Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia will line up on April 21st to defend their titles. They will be joined by elite American runners Emma Bates and Colin Bennie, among others. According to the Boston Athletic Association (“BAA”), the race will feature participants from 118 countries and residents of every U.S. state, Washington D.C., and additional U.S. territories.
Like the Olympic Games, runners must qualify to run the Boston Marathon by meeting time requirements based on age. In addition, thousands of runners enter by joining the many charity programs affiliated with the race.
The Historic Boston Marathon will Run for the 129th Time on April 21
The course
According to the BAA, runners start on Main Street in Hopkinton and follow Route 135 through Ashland, Framingham, and Natick, then into Wellesley. They go to Route 16 through Wellesley into Newton before turning onto Commonwealth Avenue (Route 30) through the Newton Hills and past the reservoir onto Chestnut Hill Avenue.
The route then turns onto Beacon Street past Kenmore Square, and then comes back to Commonwealth Avenue. The final stretch heads to Hereford Street and onto Boylston Street before the finish at Copley Square.
Race Schedule
Men’s wheelchair: 9:06 a.m.
Women’s wheelchair: 9:09 a.m.
Professional men: 9:37 a.m.
Professional women: 9:47 a.m.
Para athletics division: 9:50 a.m.
Wave 1: 10 a.m.
Wave 2: 10:25 a.m.
Wave 3: 10:50 a.m.
Wave 4: 11:15 a.m.
Television and Streaming
Boston-area viewers can watch the Boston Marathon on , beginning at 4 a.m. on Marathon Monday. The event will also be simulcast regionally on WMUR News 9 ABC (Manchester, NH), WMTW Channel 8 ABC (Portland/Auburn, ME), and WPTZ NBC5 (Burlington, VT/Plattsburgh, NY).
ESPN2 will broadcast the 129th Boston Marathon on its flagship channel from 9 a.m. ET until 12:30 p.m. ET. ESPN will also have coverage of the race within SportsCenter before the live coverage and later in the day, as well as coverage appearing on other ESPN shows and platforms.
STREAM: Live streaming of the Boston Marathon is available through the "Very Local" app.Search for “Very Local” in your device's app store to download the free app, compatible with smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. For more information, visit the official Boston Marathon website.