The 129th Running of the Iconic Boston Marathon - Route, TV, and Streaming

The historic Boston Marathon will take place on April 21 for the 129th time. Here is your guide to the course, television coverage, and the free streaming app.

John Waechter

Boston Marathon Weekend Event Guide 2025
Boston Marathon Weekend Event Guide 2025 / LettyRuns (MRP)

The iconic Boston Marathon, among the seven World Major Marathons, will take place for the 129th time on Monday, April 21. The oldest marathon in the world attracts thousands of runners from around the world who begin in Hopkinton and finish in historic Boston’s Copley Square. This year’s marathon falls on Patriots’ Day, marking the 250th anniversary of the first battles of the Revolutionary War.

The 2024 Men’s and women’s champion, Hellen Obiri of Kenya, and Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia will line up on April 21st to defend their titles. They will be joined by elite American runners Emma Bates and Colin Bennie, among others. According to the Boston Athletic Association (“BAA”), the race will feature participants from 118 countries and residents of every U.S. state, Washington D.C., and additional U.S. territories.

Like the Olympic Games, runners must qualify to run the Boston Marathon by meeting time requirements based on age. In addition, thousands of runners enter by joining the many charity programs affiliated with the race.

The Historic Boston Marathon will Run for the 129th Time on April 21

The course

According to the BAA, runners start on Main Street in Hopkinton and follow Route 135 through Ashland, Framingham, and Natick, then into Wellesley. They go to Route 16 through Wellesley into Newton before turning onto Commonwealth Avenue (Route 30) through the Newton Hills and past the reservoir onto Chestnut Hill Avenue.

The route then turns onto Beacon Street past Kenmore Square, and then comes back to Commonwealth Avenue. The final stretch heads to Hereford Street and onto Boylston Street before the finish at Copley Square.

Race Schedule

Men’s wheelchair: 9:06 a.m.
Women’s wheelchair: 9:09 a.m.
Professional men: 9:37 a.m.
Professional women: 9:47 a.m.
Para athletics division: 9:50 a.m.
Wave 1: 10 a.m.
Wave 2: 10:25 a.m.
Wave 3: 10:50 a.m.
Wave 4: 11:15 a.m.

Television and Streaming

Boston-area viewers can watch the Boston Marathon on , beginning at 4 a.m. on Marathon Monday. The event will also be simulcast regionally on WMUR News 9 ABC (Manchester, NH), WMTW Channel 8 ABC (Portland/Auburn, ME), and WPTZ NBC5 (Burlington, VT/Plattsburgh, NY).

ESPN2 will broadcast the 129th Boston Marathon on its flagship channel from 9 a.m. ET until 12:30 p.m. ET. ESPN will also have coverage of the race within SportsCenter before the live coverage and later in the day, as well as coverage appearing on other ESPN shows and platforms.

STREAM: Live streaming of the Boston Marathon is available through the "Very Local" app.Search for “Very Local” in your device's app store to download the free app, compatible with smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. For more information, visit the official Boston Marathon website.

John Waechter reached the summit of Mt. Everest (29,029 ft.) on May 25th, 2001. With the ascent of Mt. Everest, he successfully completed climbing the highest peak on each of the world’s seven continents, becoming the 58th person to conquer the Seven Summits. John continues to climb and enjoys other outdoor pursuits including road and gravel biking, running, and hiking. He covers climbing expeditions throughout the world, as well as other extreme adventures. John is the co-author of ‘Conquering The Seven Summits of Sales, published by HarperCollins. This book explores business sales practices and peak performance, while weaving in climbing metaphors and experiences. John graduated from Whitman College and received an MBA from the University of Washington. John serves on the Board of Directors at Seattle Bank, and SHWorldwide, LLC.

