The 2025 Dakar Rally Thrills Again - 6 Takeaways from the Ultimate Race
The 2025 Dakar Rally is done, and it was one for the record books. The race had its fair share of amazing performances, very unexpected outcomes, and enervating challenges that tested even the strongest of wills. The 2025 race, held in Saudi Arabia, proves again to be the toughest motorsports event in the entire world. Here I take look at the amazing results and look toward the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge coming later this month.
1. A Historic Win for Al-Rajhi
Yazeed Al-Rajhi made history this year by becoming the first Saudi driver to win the Dakar Rally in the car category. Al-Rajhi piloted his Toyota Hilux to victory by outpacing tight competition and showing incredible poise in the later stages of the race. His victory reinforced the emergence of non-factory racing teams in the sport, as most of the competitors he beat were well-established factory-backed teams.
2. Daniel Sanders Rises to the Top
Australian rider Daniel Sanders dominated the motorcycle category, securing his first-ever Dakar victory. He maintained impressive consistency throughout the rally, navigating the punishing desert terrain with precision. His win solidifies Australia’s growing influence in the world of off-road racing.
3. Dakar Course Pushs Limits
This year's route spanned 7,700 kilometeres and included a 48-hour marathon stage that forced the drivers to maintain thier own mechanical issues without any additional assistance. When you couple that with the fact that the rally traversed the Empty Quarter desert, which comes with its own set of stressors that naturally push man and machine to the edge.
The course also forced teams to execute excellent navigational skills although many teams struggled to handle rocky outcrops and sand dune seas. Dakar 2025 remains one of the toughest courses designed to date.
4. Major Retirements Shake the Field
The demanding conditions led to several key withdrawals, including veteran driver Carlos Sainz, whose vehicle suffered irreparable damage during a particularly brutal stage. Other prominent racers also faced difficulties, underscoring just how unpredictable the Dakar Rally remains, regardless of experience or preparation.
5. Quad Category Phased Out
A significant change to the race was the removal of the quad category, marking the end of an era for Dakar. Reasons for the removal of quads including the declining category participation and lack of manufacturer support.
Race organizers made the decision to focus on the other categories with stronger competition. The quad category was included in Dakar since 2009, and brought a unique experience for drivers as they had to balance speed and endurance perched atop on four-wheeled vehicles.
The quad category prodiuced legendary champions and memorable races over the years. As number dwindled, the quad removeal sparked mixed reactioins amonst fans. Unfortunately for quads, the sport of rally needs to evolve to maintain the sports prestige.
6. Toyota’s Continued Dominance Shines
Toyota once again planted its flag at Dakar 2025. The company dominated other manufacturers, grabbing the top two spots in the car category. Yazeed Al-Rajhi grabbed top honors while Henk Lategan led multiple stages and finished just behind the Saudi driver.
The 2025 Dakar Rally reinforced its reputation as the best test of endurance, determination, and strategy for drivers worldwide. Each passing year the event continues to push the limits of motorsports excellence. Adventure Article